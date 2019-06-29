Shining brightly - Barbados Today

Arthur Smith Primary School celebrated the achievements of their class four students in the recently held Barbados Secondary School Entrance Examination (BSSEE) with a graduation dubbed ‘Watch Us Illuminate the World With Colour’. With high energy routines, the students entertained the audience with song, dance and poetry and brought patrons to their feet.

In her address, the Principal of Arthur Smith Primary School Jenifer Hoyte said 70 students consisting of 36 girls and 34 boys sat the BSSEE. She highlighted the performances of the top students of the Pleasant Hall Land, St Matthias, Christ Church institution.

“Shane Robinson obtained the highest score overall and the highest score among the boys. His score is 234.19/B and he will be attending The St Michael School. Arienne Waterman obtained the highest score among the girls. She scored 233.99/B and she will be attending The St Michael School. Daniel Marshall also obtained 233.99/A and he will be attending Queen’s College. Further analysis of the examination results revealed that Shane Robinson scored the highest mark in English. He scored 90 [per cent] while 21 students scored 80 [per cent] and over. In Mathematics, Diamond Anthony scored the highest mark. She scored 97 while six other students scored over 90,” she said.

Seven students received grade A’s in their composition and they were Anaya Worrell, Rieshona Dyall, Shakila Cumberbatch, Naomi Blackman, Alexander Webb, Marquez Cox, Riquelme Small, Kymani Trotman, Trey Licorish and Kamar Scott.

Hoyte also highlighted the top 12 male students and the schools they will be attending. Shane Robinson is off to The St Michael School; Daniel Marshall is going to Queen’s College; Ziair Griffith, Nathan Samchand, Daniel Edwards and Nyair Watkins are off to Combermere; Christopher Skeete and Kymani Todd are going to the Christ Church Foundation School; Arson King, Jason Padmore, Daunte Belgrave and Zinedine Brewster will be attending The Lodge School.

In the females, the top twelve students were Arienne Brewster and Octavia Straker who will be attending The St Michael School; Diamond Anthony who is off to Harrison College; Sannyyah Hurdle-Mosley and Nezdert Morris who will attend the Christ Church Foundation School; Megan Alleyne is off to the Alleyne School; Ashaynah Callender, Samantha Franklyn and Tiana Boyce will be attending The Lodge School; Cherise Mallet, Steviann Goddard, and Azaria Drakes Thomas are off to the Deighton Griffith School.

The principal told students in order to illuminate their path they must display good qualities. “They are the keys that will unlock the doors to your success. In your pursuit for excellence, do not put back for tomorrow what little can be done today [as] hard work is the key to success and you have the power of choice,” she said.

The Class of 2019, affectionately called ‘De Tek Down Crew’, were also advised by their principal to ‘tek down’ any bad attitudes and embrace what is positive.

Valedictorian Shane Robinson told the graduates that the hard work has now begun but the friendships they have created at Arthur Smith Primary School are lifelong friendships.

“To the graduating class, my friends, I will miss you and I wish you all the best as we all go our separate ways. The family chain has been broken but not forgotten,” he said.

Robinson told the parents in the audience that they too must become involved in their children’s secondary school lives.

“Parents, allow us to play at times. Attend all PTA meetings, talk to teachers and participate in homework projects. As Dr Martin Luther King Jr said ‘You cannot walk alone and as we walk, we must make the pledge that we will always march ahead. We cannot turn back’. Class of 2019, let us hold our heads high and let us march forward. And as our theme suggests, watch us illuminate the world with colour,” the valedictorian said to applause from the members of the audience.

Two students Diamond Anthony and Kamar Scott also received the Spirit of the United Nations Award. At the end of the ceremony, parents and guardians embraced the students as they end one chapter of their educational journey.

