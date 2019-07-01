Closure of Sharon Primary and Maria Holder Nursery tomorrow - Barbados Today

Closure of Sharon Primary and Maria Holder Nursery tomorrow

Barbados Today
July 1, 2019

                                                                                    

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has advised that the Sharon Primary and the Maria Holder Nursery Schools at Sharon in St Thomas will be closed for the rest of the week, due to environmental issues in the area.

The Ministry will notify parents at a later date of the arrangements to collect reports and end of year assessments.

All teaching staff of both schools are to report to the Erdiston Teachers Training College at 10 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, July 2.

The Ministry regrets any inconvenience caused by this closure. (METVT/BGIS)

