From farm to table - Barbados Today

New Zealand High Commissioner Anton Ojala visited PEG Farm in St Joseph at the weekend with a group of students from The Alleyne and Combermere Schools. The visit was a follow up from the Sir Clifford Husbands Agriculture Shield Challenge which the New Zealand High Commission had sponsored the previous weekend and was organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society Barbados Branch.

“Last week, the students competed making healthy smoothies and snacks,” the High Commissioner said, “and this week, we wanted to give them an opportunity to see where the food they were using comes from”.

PEG Farm uses sustainable biodynamic agriculture processes, which means that food is produced without pesticides and chemicals at the same time as the soil is regenerated.

“New Zealand is one of the world’s leading agricultural producers and a strong supporter of youth development so we were pleased to work with the Royal Commonwealth Society on this project,” the High Commissioner said.

The project designer and organiser Dr Claire Durant from the Royal Commonwealth Society said, “The children were very interested to see where their meat and vegetables come from, and also other agricultural products like honey. Making healthy food options from local produce means healthier children as well as reducing the amount that Barbados spends on imported food products.” (PR)