From farm to table - Barbados Today

New Zealand High Commissioner Anton Ojala visited PEG Farm in St Joseph at the weekend with a group of students from The Alleyne and Combermere Schools. The visit was a follow up from the Sir Clifford Husbands Agriculture Shield Challenge which the New Zealand High Commission had sponsored the previous weekend and was organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society Barbados Branch.
“Last week, the students competed making healthy smoothies and snacks,” the High Commissioner said, “and this week, we wanted to give them an opportunity to see where the food they were using comes from”.
PEG Farm uses sustainable biodynamic agriculture processes, which means that food is produced without pesticides and chemicals at the same time as the soil is regenerated.
“New Zealand is one of the world’s leading agricultural producers and a strong supporter of youth development so we were pleased to work with the Royal Commonwealth Society on this project,” the High Commissioner said.
The project designer and organiser Dr Claire Durant from the Royal Commonwealth Society said, “The children were very interested to see where their meat and vegetables come from, and also other agricultural products like honey. Making healthy food options from local produce means healthier children as well as reducing the amount that Barbados spends on imported food products.” (PR)
What is going on with the sweet potatoes in Barbados ?, they are full of strings and so it make you think you are eating rope. The imported English potatoes are not fit for human consumption .They are loaded with super black spots (inside) that tells me it’s a fungus, plus covered with this black ash. Do the health department make sure these vegetables and root crops be washed before they are imported ?. We in BIM are still being dumped upon with all the for animal consumption only foods. Went over to the fish market and got some fish at $7 per pound , went back 6 days later and it was at $8 per pound and was told it’s the hurricane season. I see it as “robbery without a gun”.