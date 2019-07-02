Missing: Shelbourne Haynes - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Missing: Shelbourne Haynes

Article by
Sandy Deane
Published on
July 2, 2019

 

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

He is 63-year-old Shelbourne Haynes, alias Jerry or Banjam, of Waterman’s Village, St James.

He was last seen by his sister Margaret Haynes about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 29.

At the time he was wearing a black ¾ pants, a blue striped shirt and a cap.

Shelbourne Haynes is slim and is about six feet, three inches tall.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Shelbourne Haynes is asked to contact Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, Holetown Station at 419-1700 or the nearest Police Station.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

‘Cowards’ scolded
July 2, 2019
Atherley: PM didn’t want me!
July 2, 2019
Rihanna pays homage to Estwick
July 2, 2019
BWA Director of Human Resources reinstated
July 1, 2019
Woman, 51, recuperating after stabbing at Swan Street
June 30, 2019
Water’s ‘woe’
July 2, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs