Missing: Shelbourne Haynes - Barbados Today

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

He is 63-year-old Shelbourne Haynes, alias Jerry or Banjam, of Waterman’s Village, St James.

He was last seen by his sister Margaret Haynes about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 29.

At the time he was wearing a black ¾ pants, a blue striped shirt and a cap.

Shelbourne Haynes is slim and is about six feet, three inches tall.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Shelbourne Haynes is asked to contact Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, Holetown Station at 419-1700 or the nearest Police Station.