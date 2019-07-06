Man beaten to death - Barbados Today

Police are investigating after a man was beaten to death at the entrance of the Fairchild Street bus terminal.

Around 1:46 this morning, police received a report of a disturbance during which a man was being beaten by a group of men along Fairchild Street.

Police responded to the scene and discovered an injured individual on the ground.

The Ambulance was summoned and took the injured man to the QEH. He was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.