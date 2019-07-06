Man beaten to death - Barbados Today

Man beaten to death

Barbados Today
July 6, 2019
Police are investigating after a man was beaten to death at the entrance of the Fairchild Street bus terminal.
Around 1:46 this morning, police received a report of a disturbance during which a man was being beaten by a group of men along Fairchild Street.
Police responded to the scene and discovered an injured individual on the ground.
The Ambulance was summoned and took the injured man to the QEH. He was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.
35 thoughts on "Man beaten to death

  1. Jantje Scott CaesarJantje Scott Caesar

    My God

      -   Reply
  2. Sharon TaylorSharon Taylor

    Now when d police pick up these vagabonds I hope dem pelt some licks in dem crotches….

      -   Reply
  3. Queenn KareenQueenn Kareen

    Shonnie Boo.
    Andrea Alleyne
    #STOPDEVIOLENCEM

      -   Reply
  4. Lesma HillockLesma Hillock

    What could he have done so? Dear Lord!

      -   Reply
  5. James Henri Hans BusseJames Henri Hans Busse

    I swear getting in an ambulance and going to hospital will be the death of you. Look at how many people recently are injured and go to the hospital and die?

      -   Reply
  6. Leta CaesarLeta Caesar

    I hear he was stabbed equally as sad.

      -   Reply
  7. Russell MargaretRussell Margaret

    Though the news said he was stab.

      -   Reply
  8. Nanci

    put them in prison for a long time before the case begin, let them rot in prison, because its too much murder going on everyday. No bail, no nothing. Cameras should be all over barbados. Bajans cant say the US is violent, because barbados just as bad.

      -   Reply
  9. Barbara GreeneBarbara Greene

    Look i tell ya this world gone maddd upside down..

      -   Reply
  10. Kim GaskinKim Gaskin

    Every every every day so?

      -   Reply
  11. Sylvan GreenidgeSylvan Greenidge

    If you think this kind of violence is bad wait until the government legalize marijuana. My condolences to the family.

      -   Reply
  12. Annie

    What is going on in this country? In over 60 years I have never heard of violence like this. This administration, or the previous one have no answers and treat it like it is not their business. It is now happening in business, urban and suburban areas frequented by many Bajans and visitors. It is only a matter of time before this crisis (and it is a crisis) affects our Tourism industry.
    This is what happened to Jamaica under the IMF in the Seventies and ruined that country. This will finish our economy, separate those who can afford gated residences and police protection for all-inclusives and rich developments whilst leaving the rest of us at the mercy of violent attacks in our homes and doing our daily business.
    The current economic policies are the wrong ones for this situation. This Gov’t (as well as the last one) is taking us in the same direction as Jamaica and needs to reverse course.
    Bajans cannot go anywhere and do their business in peace anymore?
    I was planning to shop in B’town the Sunday after Christmas, but the killing in Marhill Street that Saturday stopped me.
    To quote my favourite song “Blowing in The Wind” – “How many times can a man turn his head and pretend he just doesn’t see?” and the last line “How many deaths will it take ’til he knows TOO MANY PEOPLE HAVE DIED?”
    My representative Mr. Thorne says we should not ask, but DEMAND action from the Government. So let us DEMAND answers and a plan of action from the administration. The IMF is not the answer for the countries social ills. Their solutions create more problems at the lower income level and this is well known.
    This Gov’t has a crisis on its hands and is turning its head away and pretending not to see – how many deaths are too many? Stop the killing now!

      -   Reply
  13. Kathie

    What the heck? We are living in an episode of CSI now? Do we have CCTV footage to help identify and apprehend the culprits?

      -   Reply
  14. Sophia SobersSophia Sobers

    Sad

      -   Reply
  15. Debra D BroomeDebra D Broome

    A whole group.. And one couldn’t tell the next “come back.. It’s not worth it.”…no not one.. Another life lost…smh

      -   Reply
  16. Demhac TtolnudDemhac Ttolnud

    ya mean every freakin day so…wen dis foolishness gonna stop tho

      -   Reply
  17. Marcia DaisleyMarcia Daisley

    Resume hanging.

      -   Reply
  18. Jason GreenidgeJason Greenidge

    This will only stop when the public anger is delt with.. Stop tax the ppl so hard.. Make the public feel love again.. I beg this government

      -   Reply
  19. Jason PrescodJason Prescod

    Mars looking real damm attractive

      -   Reply
  20. Santini MoreSantini More

    It’s beginning to feel as if we have lost a whole generation of young men to mindless violence. Can we cure them of this madness? Can we save them from themselves? Can we quarantine them? What the hell can we do?

      -   Reply
  21. Randii H ArtmanRandii H Artman

    The older people tirelessly out working and the young people home watching cartoons.. full of energy to do nothing useful.. #backward_ation

      -   Reply
  22. Anetta LintonAnetta Linton

    wow.

      -   Reply
  23. Alistair HaynesAlistair Haynes

    Wait this happen in Barbados or Venezuela? A lotta freaky things happening bout this place almost everyday in just over a year

      -   Reply
  24. Yvonne SealyYvonne Sealy

    COWARDS usually thrive in PACKS…caught alone they’re mere WIMPS…

      -   Reply
  25. Cherry Matunda HeriCherry Matunda Heri

    Wowwwwww

      -   Reply
  26. Loreto Duffy-MayersLoreto Duffy-Mayers

    Deepest condolences to his family

      -   Reply
  27. Cheryl CarterCheryl Carter

    I guess we asked them to put down the the guns so they did but used other means to cause this person’s death. My condolences to his family. Mind you…. I don’t know what he could have done but killing him is taking it to the extreme.

      -   Reply
  28. Dave MayersDave Mayers

    So we are at.32..I posted that we should reach 100 to 150 by the end of this year

    Many of us reading and posting will know of someone directly or indirect in the next 70+ murder

    RIP my brother. Didn’t know you but may God grant you eternal rest

      -   Reply
  29. Tamiko BajanTamiko Bajan

    What the hell?

      -   Reply
  30. Pat BBPat BB

    I wonder what he could have done that was so horrible to meet a death like that….smh

      -   Reply
  31. Donna Rosanna ShepherdDonna Rosanna Shepherd

    Smh. Everyday thing. I’m concerned what going happen at cropover events with alcohol in their heads. People will not feel safe going to events.

      -   Reply
  32. Mark SmartMark Smart

    Murder charge in all of them. by this evening they will all know that he died and the police will be looking for them. they nervous as hell now and could barely eat now cause they now that their freedom will end soon. Go to the fridge and Gerry a cold drink now fellas, take a shower in privacy, use the bathroom in privacy go to the beach and enjoy it , feel the sunshine and the breeze because soon from now you not going to have that option for YEARS to come. wunna does kyan behave?

      -   Reply
  33. Carson C. Cadogan

    stab to death.

    I heard that he got up and ran and the knife man ran after him and finished him off.

    But dont worry BARBADOS WAS UPGRADED BY MOODYS!!!!

      -   Reply
  34. Lil pigeon

    I thought somebody said, “Not Bout Hay”.

    Also read somewhere that the attorney general got some supercalifragilisticexpialdocious plans that are going to finally deal with crime but that the big plans need time to take effect, but Jesus gine come before that happens.

    My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

      -   Reply
  35. roverp

    We created this sick world like we created Mount Stinkero by denying that we had problems. We have lived in our fantasy world for decades and now a bit of reality is hitting us hard.

      -   Reply

