Man beaten to death - Barbados Today

Police are investigating after a man was beaten to death at the entrance of the Fairchild Street bus terminal.
Around 1:46 this morning, police received a report of a disturbance during which a man was being beaten by a group of men along Fairchild Street.
Police responded to the scene and discovered an injured individual on the ground.
The Ambulance was summoned and took the injured man to the QEH. He was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.
35 thoughts on “Man beaten to death”
My God
Now when d police pick up these vagabonds I hope dem pelt some licks in dem crotches….
Shonnie Boo.
Andrea Alleyne
#STOPDEVIOLENCEM
What could he have done so? Dear Lord!
I swear getting in an ambulance and going to hospital will be the death of you. Look at how many people recently are injured and go to the hospital and die?
I hear he was stabbed equally as sad.
Though the news said he was stab.
put them in prison for a long time before the case begin, let them rot in prison, because its too much murder going on everyday. No bail, no nothing. Cameras should be all over barbados. Bajans cant say the US is violent, because barbados just as bad.
Look i tell ya this world gone maddd upside down..
Every every every day so?
If you think this kind of violence is bad wait until the government legalize marijuana. My condolences to the family.
What is going on in this country? In over 60 years I have never heard of violence like this. This administration, or the previous one have no answers and treat it like it is not their business. It is now happening in business, urban and suburban areas frequented by many Bajans and visitors. It is only a matter of time before this crisis (and it is a crisis) affects our Tourism industry.
This is what happened to Jamaica under the IMF in the Seventies and ruined that country. This will finish our economy, separate those who can afford gated residences and police protection for all-inclusives and rich developments whilst leaving the rest of us at the mercy of violent attacks in our homes and doing our daily business.
The current economic policies are the wrong ones for this situation. This Gov’t (as well as the last one) is taking us in the same direction as Jamaica and needs to reverse course.
Bajans cannot go anywhere and do their business in peace anymore?
I was planning to shop in B’town the Sunday after Christmas, but the killing in Marhill Street that Saturday stopped me.
To quote my favourite song “Blowing in The Wind” – “How many times can a man turn his head and pretend he just doesn’t see?” and the last line “How many deaths will it take ’til he knows TOO MANY PEOPLE HAVE DIED?”
My representative Mr. Thorne says we should not ask, but DEMAND action from the Government. So let us DEMAND answers and a plan of action from the administration. The IMF is not the answer for the countries social ills. Their solutions create more problems at the lower income level and this is well known.
This Gov’t has a crisis on its hands and is turning its head away and pretending not to see – how many deaths are too many? Stop the killing now!
What the heck? We are living in an episode of CSI now? Do we have CCTV footage to help identify and apprehend the culprits?
Sad
A whole group.. And one couldn’t tell the next “come back.. It’s not worth it.”…no not one.. Another life lost…smh
ya mean every freakin day so…wen dis foolishness gonna stop tho
Resume hanging.
This will only stop when the public anger is delt with.. Stop tax the ppl so hard.. Make the public feel love again.. I beg this government
Mars looking real damm attractive
It’s beginning to feel as if we have lost a whole generation of young men to mindless violence. Can we cure them of this madness? Can we save them from themselves? Can we quarantine them? What the hell can we do?
The older people tirelessly out working and the young people home watching cartoons.. full of energy to do nothing useful.. #backward_ation
wow.
Wait this happen in Barbados or Venezuela? A lotta freaky things happening bout this place almost everyday in just over a year
COWARDS usually thrive in PACKS…caught alone they’re mere WIMPS…
Wowwwwww
Deepest condolences to his family
I guess we asked them to put down the the guns so they did but used other means to cause this person’s death. My condolences to his family. Mind you…. I don’t know what he could have done but killing him is taking it to the extreme.
So we are at.32..I posted that we should reach 100 to 150 by the end of this year
Many of us reading and posting will know of someone directly or indirect in the next 70+ murder
RIP my brother. Didn’t know you but may God grant you eternal rest
What the hell?
I wonder what he could have done that was so horrible to meet a death like that….smh
Smh. Everyday thing. I’m concerned what going happen at cropover events with alcohol in their heads. People will not feel safe going to events.
Murder charge in all of them. by this evening they will all know that he died and the police will be looking for them. they nervous as hell now and could barely eat now cause they now that their freedom will end soon. Go to the fridge and Gerry a cold drink now fellas, take a shower in privacy, use the bathroom in privacy go to the beach and enjoy it , feel the sunshine and the breeze because soon from now you not going to have that option for YEARS to come. wunna does kyan behave?
stab to death.
I heard that he got up and ran and the knife man ran after him and finished him off.
But dont worry BARBADOS WAS UPGRADED BY MOODYS!!!!
I thought somebody said, “Not Bout Hay”.
Also read somewhere that the attorney general got some supercalifragilisticexpialdocious plans that are going to finally deal with crime but that the big plans need time to take effect, but Jesus gine come before that happens.
My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.
We created this sick world like we created Mount Stinkero by denying that we had problems. We have lived in our fantasy world for decades and now a bit of reality is hitting us hard.