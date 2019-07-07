Corruption Bill to bring civil penalties - Barbados Today

Individuals and companies caught engaging in corrupt practices may find themselves having to pay hefty fines, following a civil process, rather than a criminal one.
Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Dale Marshall, made this announcement as he addressed the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry breakfast meeting entitled Guided by Integrity Breakfast, at the Hilton Barbados Resort, recently.
Marshall said that the traditional way of dealing with corrupt practices has been through prosecutions and criminal penalties.
“We, however, want to establish a system that will also have an option of a civil penalty regime, which would see an offending entity being able to pay a civil fine where that entity cooperates with the authorities,” he said, noting that it should not be construed as being soft on corruption.
The minister said the Deferred Prosecution Agreement was a new feature contained in the new Prevention of Corruption Bill.
“While it is alright to get your pound of flesh, sometimes it may be better to impose a civil penalty, rather than go through a criminal route. The key features of what is called Deferred Prosecution Agreements allow entities to make full reparations for criminal behavior without the collateral damage of a conviction. The agreement will be concluded under the supervision of a judge who must be convinced that the deferred prosecution is in the interest of justice in terms of what is fair, reasonable and proportionate. The other advantage is it would avoid lengthy and costly trials,” he explained.
The Attorney General further noted that in some instances, it may be counter-productive to insist on a criminal prosecution, which might have the effect of permanently crippling an entity, with the consequential loss of jobs and negative impact on the economy.
29 thoughts on “Corruption Bill to bring civil penalties”
The USA have been collecting billions of dollars in fines from banks and other financial institutions,Drug Companies , Other Large Corporations without the admission of guilt, Civil or Criminal. for wrong doing without crippling the institutions. Why kill the Golden Goose. We have had so much corruption here for so long that it is heavily ingrained as a way of life in our society. We would have to jail everyone in every sector of our Society.it will take generations to change this if ever.This Government is trying to do do much all at once and tying up valuable resources. The focus must be on getting people back to Work first. Create jobs and stop pushing paper and making heady announcements. We cannot change Years of inefficiency by legislation.Too many Lawyers .
Good, hope this ain’t all hot air…now, starting with the last admin please …
Yes I can live with that, but offending politicians should be criminally prosecuted. We didn’t elect the corporate entities, but we elected the politicians to manage our affairs. Their involvement in bribery and corruption is a breech of trust and confidence.
This guy aka AG is a clown but unfortunately Barbados is the circus.
Hmmmmmmmmmmm
Nice .
How did we lose ownership of our property, taxes paid, property kept clean, house plans approved from 1993/4 and survey done?…pure corruption to the hilt
If any are caught, they will just reach in a fob pocket and pay the so called “hefty fined” while a hungry Man will go to Dodds for a ton of corned beef.
Does this include government???
Invitation to come to entertain everyone in Bangladesh
Well, well, well. Looking out for his own.
What about government officials
So you know that you going down too
Lol
Barbadians stop letting the AG and the BLP waste your time with political jargon. You mean with all the socall education we claim to have nobody is thinking.
This is just another piece of law for which the law firm, Barbados Law Party and Associates (BLP) frequently produces.
Let me show you some examples of how the law works in Barbados.
A white man shoots his son to death then gets on a plane and travels the world. A black woman son dies in an ACCIDENT due to an illegal obstruction built in the road by a white man and she is persued and harassed by black law enforcement.
Cocaine is found on a boat owned by a white man. The black passenger on the boat is sent to prison while the white man demanded and received a release from all charges.
The BLP keeps writing laws and breaking them all.
Unbelievable!..lol, Options?
Two laws addressing the same violation?
Seems like protectionism, but protecting who?
Seem like an assurance to the Chamber, there are sole enterprises there too.
Not the best path. Herbert must be smiling.
This bill is crap. This is another loophole for them to rob barbadian and pay a SMALL (yes I said it) fine and live a lavishing lifestyle just like the rest before them. We demand jail time for corrupt politician and nothen less so get it wright AG.
That is not what we voted for, lock then to RH up!
I guess barbadians believed that the same politicians would put laws in place to lock themselves up ..DLP ..BLP …PPP whoever they are ..will always protect themselves ..really got some bajans fooled ..stop doing party ..become nationalist..for wunna country not the damn lied lawyers who become politicians and protect themselves ..smdh ..
Dale you can’t do better, the big businesses is who control Governments, that should be a criminal offence,
Agree, but if you can arrest politicians from stealing etc and criminals paying their way out of the court system….then i think we can put an end to corruption on this island.
door open
See this right here this is a get out of jail free card for them rich friends Barbados continues to show they corrupt underbelly when politicians sit down with them friends and write these kinda laws two different b’dos them and we and them laughing them heads off at we to actually hear some people saying this part of the legislation is a good idea you all want investigating cause you would have to be part of the corrupt club stupessssssss just saying
Smh BAJANS heads still being filled with S__T & calling it shampoo . Are y’all not gonna wake up …
I am really disappointed in this announcement. This is not a policy to stamp out corruption but simply to protect those who are caught.
I believe my suggestion to forget the past and start from fresh going forward with legislation to deter and completely stamp out corruption was a better option.
The more things change the more they remain the same.
This approach makes sense, except for say if the ‘wrong doing’ contributed to lost of life or property. Then in such cases the judge should instruct the CPS to act, thus bringing a criminal case,.
As ADR is now a worldwide practice rather than full trial. This approach makes sense, subject to review and improvements when required
Mr.Marshall, until I see movement to recover much of ” tax dollars of the pass…..I ain’t going to hurt my head, sorry.
For those who can understand. “This government continues to dance to the Chamber Symphony Orchestra.”
The music must be sweet, many of us here are too poor in the pockets to attend such dances, so we’ll never know the level of entertainment experiences in these dance halls.
Marshal and company, Herbert and company, more recently Clarke and his boys club members will all enjoy this music. Sing aloud, play allot, and pay a little. The price of the tickets encourages the members to play.
So it is now Clear no one will be held Accountable for the $30 million spent to build a Landfill that is Invisible down Greenland
$30Million gone in people Pockets and no Landfill can be found
Well Well
Now Guy Smiley and his friends the muppets from Sesame Street Smiling