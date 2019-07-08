‘Blame us, not the change of coach’ - Barbados Today

LEEDS, England – West Indies’ batsman Shai Hope has dismissed suggestions that the last-minute coaching change which saw Floyd Reifer taking up the job as head coach a month before the start of the ICC World Cup, was to blame for the Windies’ poor showing in the tournament.
The regional team won just two of their nine matches in the competition and finished ninth out of the ten teams with five points.
There had been much speculation that Cricket West Indies’ president Ricky Skerritt’s decision to remove Richard Pybus as head coach and replace him with Reifer just weeks before the start of the ICC World Cup, contributed to the team’s dismal performance.
However, following the Windies’ victory over Afghanistan on Thursday in their last match, Hope maintained the coaching change did not affect the players in any way.
“Regardless of what happened behind the scenes, we have to go out there and play cricket,” Hope said during a press conference after beating Afghanistan by 23 runs.
“It doesn’t matter what happened the week before, the day before, two years before. It’s about crossing that line and playing the hardest you can for the region.”
Hope said it was hard to put a finger on exactly what went wrong in England, especially after a promising start to the competition where they comprehensively defeated Pakistan.
“If I knew the answer to that, I reckon we’d be in the semis. It’s just one of those things. As I said, we didn’t play the better cricket on the day, and in a tournament like this, you have to basically play your best game each game.
“We had them [Australia]… and basically allowed them to get that total. And I still think that we had a decent batting platform to chase runs,” he contended.
“We didn’t play these situations as well as we could have. I thought that we let the game get away from us sometimes, and that cost us. If you have a team down and out you have to really grind them to the end.” (CMC)
9 thoughts on “‘Blame us, not the change of coach’”
Yall talk too blasted much
Speak your mind shai
Mr Hope is this your Opinion? Did your team members felt the same way as you?
You’re right on point cause you should have never gotten a play you does kill the cricket
The coach and president want firing too
SHAI HOPE, I dont think that is what you wanted to say, cause you cant be serious, you played cricket with RUSSELL and GABRIEL KNOWING THAT THEY HURT, and refuse to play ROACH, who was fit, does it sound like something ppl that know what they doing will do, and why JOHN CAMPBELLE DIDNT MAKE IT,, or KEMO PAUL, and why you all think BRATHWAITHE is a death bowler, and went for over 10 runs a over, ,, i think you should be quiet, RAYMOND FEIFER is being featured in every set up, and i will bet you he is going to captain the west indies before the end of next year, its a family thing in some cases and a what every else in other cases, the CEO AND ADMIN AND COACHES SHOULD RESIGN
Why not, he is just a force ripe coach by the bully on the hill!
again what rubbish coming from rogers pen and the rest rest of you also . roger that hate you have for Hillary is blinding you .We had a good enough team to do better but we didnt dont blame who didnt play and who didnt go on tour . we all expected russel to do good . he didnt so now you all talking . chris didnt do good either but who is talking bout he .dont blame floyd and co.floyd will come good and so will west indies cricket . MARK MY WORD
ORLANDO, let me say this,I have nothing against HILLARY but I see HILLARY BEACKLES for who he is, and i know he aint sugared, and he should keep out of WEST INDIES CRICKET, he cost the WEST INDIES a chance to advance by influencing the picking and dropping of coaches and players, i been to the UWI and i also played cricket against him, and any one who played with him who didnt share his views were axed from the UWI team when he played, you can ask any of them who played with him, even young RYAN HOLFORD he try to shut out,, but HOLFORD wont want to tell you so, he just sweep it aside, do you remember when HILLARY said he want all of the west indies players to be a product out of the UWI, which would tell you that HILLARY is a big joker, cause they would always be players out side of the UWI who are better than some inside, so you would having politics of inclusion or education and cricket by exclusion, like HARRISON COLLEGE and QUEENS COLLEGE and COMBERMERE, and they not liking because you didnt go to either one they cut off each other, even in the field of work, what about ability,
CAN give me a reason ORLANDO why ROACH was there and didnt featured from the start, do you think a NURSE OR BRATHWAITHE CAN BOWL BETTER THAT ROACH, with PYBUS, this was the best time in a long time that you had a WEST INDIES TEAM LOOKING, ALSO WITH THE
COACHES THAT WERE THERE,
JOHN CAMPBELLE, a good looking player why was he not included, and he was in IRELAND with HOPE when they put on such a big total, why was KEMO PAUL over looked and he did well in the IPL, but you carry an injured RUSSELL and GABRIEL,, even LEWIS who didnt had any cricket was there, also your so called death bowler BRATHWAITHE which made MICHAEL HOLDING LAUGH to hear he being called a death bowler,
You think ESTWICK be there, ppl talking cause combermere had done well in school cricket, again the COMBERMERE THING,,what a laugh, this is high level stuff now, step up, and thats why PYBUS was there,, even tho things were or may not have been the best under the last WEST INDIES ADMIN at least they try to play the ppl that were performing, which was a plus, from years past, you all ppl got to see things as it is and stop all the A*** LICKING,, another thing RAYMOND REIFER being featured in every thing, and havent done nothing to get calls, even in the CPL last year you had him as your leading strike bowler what a laugh, and bowling just around 65, a spinner of any merit can bowl fast,
WEST INDIES CRICKET had the chance under the last ADMIN AND COACHES to make a return , now it have been set back by 20 years, or so, and dont forget BANGLADESH beat us in the WEST INDIES with a HILLARY BECKLES picked 11 AFFILIATION out of the UWI or WITH POLITICS AND EDUCATION,,, OF EITHER INCLUSION OR EXCLUSION, ORLANDO YOU MADE ME WROTE THIS OUT OF VEXATION