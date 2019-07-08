I deserve it, says criminal at sentencing - Barbados Today

I deserve it, says criminal at sentencing

Barbados Today
July 8, 2019

Admitting that he had returned to his drug of choice, a man with no fixed place of abode today opted for a prison sentence instead of another stint at the Psychiatric Hospital.

Ronald Dacosta Deane will now spend 15 months at HMP Dodds for stealing 15 gallons of diesel belonging to Thorpes International Produce on July 6.

The 52-year-old admitted to Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch that he was “doing good for a while” but was back using cocaine.

“I prefer to do time . . . Verdun . . . has black-balled me that kind of way,” Deane claimed as he spoke to Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch candidly.

Prosecutor Station Sergeant Peter Barrow revealed that Deane was seen on closed circuit television video climbing over the wall onto the property with three, five gallon plastic bottles in his hand. He then walked to the southern gate of the property were a quantity of diesel is being stored.

The owner detained him as he attempted to leave the way he entered. The police were called in and Deane was arrested and charged.

“This hurts me, because you are capable of so much better,” Chief Magistrate Birch told Deane who responded: “I know Sir, I deserve it, I know better.”

  1. Omar WatsonOmar Watson

    I bet he doesn’t have a pickup or a truck. I would lock up the person that buying that diesel. Paros are opportunistic thieves. This was planned and prepped and he would have to had help. Oh well. Unfortunately prison will not cure him of his addiction and Verdun House failed as usual. So the recycling of criminals continue.

