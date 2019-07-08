Teenager admits stealing phones - Barbados Today

Magistrate Douglas Frederick has ordered a probation report on a 19-year-old first time offender.

It came after Aquon Shanique Ince, of Kendal Hill, Christ Church pleaded guilty in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court to stealing two cellular phones worth $1,000 belonging to Tomar Haynes on July 4.

After hearing the facts Magistrate Frederick told the teen who stated that he had no money to purchase anything: “You can’t go around stealing people’s things, you can get killed.”

The magistrate also told Ince that he could do odd jobs until he got on his feet.

“I know people have their pride . . . but you can pick up bottles along the highway anything like that. It is just a stepping stone until you do better,” he advised.

Ince was then sent to the Probation Department so that a pre-sentencing report could be compiled.

In the meantime, he is on $1,000 bail and will return to the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on September 6.