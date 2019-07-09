‘Disrespectful’ - Barbados Today

Joint Bashment Soca king, SK may opt not to defend his crown next year, due to “disrespect” from the Yellow International Bashment Soca Competition’s organisers, his agent Jamal Belgrave has told Barbados TODAY.
And while SK, real name, Romario Cave on Sunday said he was not upset about having to share the crown with well known artist, King Bubba, the hours following revealed a growing level of discontent about how the night unfolded.
During a live video posted to SK’s Instagram account, fans continuously questioned the decision-making of judges on the night arguing SK’s performance of hit song, Reverse was unmatched. It was also suggested promoters had not made sufficient provisions for a tie.
In fact, Belgrave, better known as Pumpy Doo, reported that SK’s team was left feeling slighted when King Bubba’s entourage was allowed to make off with the 1st place trophy.
The agent said organisers threatened to have him removed from the venue when he demanded to know why King Bubba, who reportedly left early to perform overseas appeared to be receiving preferential treatment.
“A tied competition is a very ‘ticklish’ thing, because King Bubba’s people will be feeling like they won and SK’s people will feel as though he is the winner and he wanted to feel the energy from the crowd and wake up with that trophy the next day,” Belgrave said.
SK’s 2019 hit song, Reverse appeared to be the overwhelming fan favorite on the night and his 1st place tie with King Bubba’s She Always Bend Over, has raised come controversy.
“They didn’t deal with it how they should have. They announced the tie and the promoters were just done and were looking to leave. They didn’t look at the fact that there was only one trophy and one cheque. I asked them [Bubba’s family] if they’re going to leave with everything and the person said, ‘we have what is for us. You better get what is for you,’” he recalled, adding officials threatened to put him out of the venue for simply querying the situation.
“What we want is respect and my artist feels highly disrespected. On the night when hundreds of people are in the crowd he wants to go and raise his trophy in the air and make a moment that he could remember… King Bubba was not in Barbados and got more respect and recognition than the man that was here that actually mashed up the show for them. I told them it wasn’t fair.”
So annoyed is the agent with the treatment he revealed his artist, the first timer was contemplating forfeiting his right to defend the crown.
“I already told myself we’re done. As the reigning Kings, we’re done and some of the other artists are done… because it seems like no matter what you do it’s not good enough,” he said. These things made me offset. It’s like we will never be heard, but I would like all of the bashment soca artists come together and tell them to keep their competition,” he said.
Belgrave took his criticism a step further by questioning possible conflicts of interest in relation to sponsorship and the judging process and called for a more transparent process in cultural competitions going forward.
Director of 4D entertainment, Rudy Maloney told Barbados TODAY he would not be caught up in the arguments on social media but lauded his team for rolling out a successful competition.
“We think the judges were professional, the production was good, the patrons were good. Everything overall complemented the production of the competition,” he said.
Maloney denied any suggestions that King Bubba, whose father, Habib Elias is CEO and owner of key sponsor, Slam 101.1FM benefitted from bias in the judging process.
“Lil Rick works for Slam and he won the competition last year and we didn’t see that problem. When we do a competition, we don’t look at Slam because we have three radio stations that sponsor the event. So we don’t look at if something is a conflict in that regard. We see Bubba as an artist. Full stop,” said Maloney.
Maloney also revealed the decision to award 2nd and 3rd places in spite of the tie for first place was addressed in the competition rules and all competitors agreed that in such a circumstance, the prize would be shared. kareemsmith@barbadostoday.bb
46 thoughts on “‘Disrespectful’”
After reading this, I can tell this is some Bashment Soca controversy all over again.
In my opinion the promoters of the show and Ministry of Culture should put things in place in the event of a tie , one party shouldn’t get to show off the trophy and cheque . You guys should have been more professional.
Good! SK grossly unfair by King Conflict of Interest he was SLAM half of his prize money! And that’s if he receive a cent and we bout here know the cent out of circulation.
BT anyone disrespectful are the Judges and Slam.
Sk was no where to be seen in the Cheque and Trophy Presentation.
The man deserves an apology or their events should be boycotted! Simple
What’s so hard about having an independent panel of judges to decide ? Is this not what is done ? I listened to both music videos and definitely “bend over” beat “reverse”
Disrespectful af
I don’t like Bashment but I like she always bend over from the first time I heard it, so,it is what it is.
You shouldn’t even be guessing you already know, boy don’t forget the color skin you are in, only in Bim.
Bare foolish beat that will go nowhere. Better off developing spouge.
Mr Maloney you did not address SK’s concerned about the Trophy and the winning cheque
Sk should have won
This is what Barbados has come to,, If its tie the winning funds should be share equally, the promoters should now get a second trophy made ….
This is pure crap, is Barbados so racists , if Buba was a black man things would be different……….
***************************************
SK stop playing around, stop throwing your toys out your pram,,, Stand up like a man , isn’t this Barbados,,, If the organizers don’t make this right , take them to court , or we don’t let them organize this again in Barbados..
Black people stop behaving like fools…….
SK, stop being silly about disrespectful, you are the one who is disrespecting yourelf ,, behave like a man have the balls to fight back……..
A hot mess….
The winner takes it all#no tie#two kings can’t rule one kingdom #basic common sense lacking judges
I always heard a tie is a lie
How de hell u goin got a tie ,2 winners and one trophy ,man in this day and age ,wunna still moving backwards as hell. Still who know who business.
Simply wasn’t ready yet! How can you have a competition, two competitors tied for first and you still got a second place? Never see it happened yet! That was a big red flag raised, for me?
Anything in Barbados is done amateurish, can folks get something done right like the rest of the world smh.
Now you guys know one man could not have all that……$ especially if he ….
So much NOISE disguise as music with this BASHMENT NONSENSE and people talking bout this body shoulda won…that body shunt to win and all that jobby.
I have NEVER heard that NOISE that SK makes,but maybe I have it,but didn’t remember a verse, a catch line, a chorus or anything.
I have been hearing that NOISE ” she always bend over”…..NOTHING TO WRITE HOME ABOUT..was SURPRISED that even got the title..didn’t even know who was singing it….was even more surprise that it was somebody white.
Look what Barbados has come to,and on the road kadooment day MORE OF THAT NOISE will be heard.
Barbados now has the WORST ‘ jump up day’ in the CARIBBEAN …MUSIC WISE and the writing was on the wall about 4 years ago.
wow…did not know all this information
Interesting…I does can’t even enter certain competitions just because it might be a sister company although I don’t work there.
King bubba aint deserve the crown. That was SK’s own hands down.
Should never be a tie. What this is, a horse race?
This could have been handled better by the organiser. I hope they don’t take to long to resolve it because their reputation is at stake. SK clearly commanded the crowd with his performance but that is not the issue here. He was declared as one of the winners and should not feel slighted or that he did something wrong for simply asking a fair question. So fix it!
Why every thing that bajan does is always a controversial decision? Not even is a competition could they get it right.If there is a tie there were many ways it could be handle without making one person feel disrespected.There could of been a sing off and have the crowd voted to brake the tie.No one person should of walk away with the price money or trophy. This but a bad taste in people mouth,try and do something right for once please.
You mean these ppl can’t get nothing done right at all?? You have a tie but one person gets to take everything?? I never miss this competition yet,had a ticket from early but was getting some bad vibes and opt not to go,now I understand why…..smh
Bare confusion as usual bajans can’t get nothing right stupes
Sk won that night and it was clear cut but we know how things go so king bubba get stir in the pot , the fact that his team was allowed to leave with everything just shows how bias and unfair these competitions are.Sk I feel fa you brother but we all know too well that money follows money and hopefully you get what’s yours .
Hey, its the white man barbados, get use to it if you havent by now, you young ppl must learn and learn fast, the older folks some know and some playing them aint know, the whites are the less in numbers and carry the most weight, and it is given more so with the kiss A*** sell outs house n*****s you got for black ppl there, from PARLIAMENT BACK TO ST LUCY BACK TO ST PHILIP,
I HOPE THAT THIS BRING ABOUT A BOY-COTT OF OTHER EVENTS PLAN FOR THE SEASON, bajans got to stick together, you want to tell me that the only time bajans gine raise them voices is when a few ppl get killed, wanna better wake up and tek back wanna country from the old heads that aint give a thing bout wanna, look in wanna parliament and see, look at the back ground of most of them, and you will see very few are bread and born bajans so to speak, i mean that have bread and born bajans roots, (original, i mean from the slaves that were here),, even your prime minister her root aint bajan, cause some her family are not from bout there, and them keep strong ties with them foreign family
Martin Luther King Junior said a riot is the langauge of the unheard, see if you can get a million man march,
I can’t blame SK but how would they fix this, they can’t announce King Bubba 1st and then turn round and tell him he is 2nd, they can’t take Rick from 2nd place and put him and his son to tie at 3rd place, they can’t take Unda Dog from 3rd place and put him 4th….
Every damn yr them does create some kinda drama….
Wonna killing de festival, that is y ppl outside looking in always think Bajans stupid..
How d france 2 ppl get 1st place and still there is a 2nd place baffled me.
I totally agree with SK but boss rather than in social media talking about it all the time,why not talk to a lawyer because King Bubba or any of the old heads would’ve done so.You were clearly unfaired.Question on the streets is how can Slam FM(that king bubba is a part of) sponsor a competition and king bubba was one of the competitors?Furthermore one of his former employees was a judge but waittt he and the other judges are also friends.King Bubba no one can blame you for what transpired,it is the NCF to blame for this blunder but one thing I know for sure is that on the streets everyone has you classed as a villain and therefore you will lose a lot of support in the future.This thing needs to be settled as soon as possible because it is the hottest talk on the streets at present
Unfortunately SK’s representative sounds a little ineffective. If the organisers are going to be this way then quickly get it tied up in court, you have to be as nasty as you can because just talking will do nothing.
As for the tie, it never should have happened, I’m not sure why the judges could not have made a decision to produce a sole winner before announcing the results – how stupid.
If you enter a “competition ” to compete among friends and family. This is the expected outcome.Money talks bs walks.This is exactly why I don’t follow half of these events or competition’s because the intent is quite clear.
The whole show is disrespectful and degrading.
You mean to tell me their is a tie and one person walk away with everything? A bunch of educated idiots; Judges, NCF! Total disrespect to SK and his fans.
They probably rate the other man more than him.
Leave the NCF out of this – it is not their show! The Bashment Soca event is run by a private promoter. Having said that, however, the two winners (as ludicrous as it sounds to write that) should have at least had a photo opp where they held up the trophy and cheque together. Beyond that, the show probably started too late for a competition event – can you really expect judges to make a sensible decision at 3 o’clock in the morning?
They probably never wanted the man to win the thing so they say its a tie.
SK needs to get behind the people and let them know, he went into the competition, knowing that the winner gets $ 60000.00, and at the end of the night, he was declared a winner, so he needs to get his $ 60000.00 and also a trophy. No long talk, give the man what he deserves. I did not follow up on any of the songs or the performances, but fair is fair. If he is declared a winner, give him his dues.
What you read and the comments , just show how Barbados is racist to the core and bajans is scared to challenge, just as like the beach chair issues a while ago….
So long its the white folk involve black bajans curl up and hide….scared to say anything ,its not fare , its how the white folks control our island…………..Barbados laws are only for black people ,white people do what they like in Barbados and gets away with it………..
SHELLY ROSS just because it dont appeal to you , it still dont give you the right to say the show is disrespectful and degrading, so what you would say bout TRINIDAD ,, OUR SHOWS AINT AS HALF AS BAD,, you dont need an excuse to jump on the band wagon with MARSHA HINDS, who have a problem if a man look at a woman with one eye shut, every thing ppl do or say lick MARSHA HINDS for 6, cause she cant believe ppl would do or say certain things,
The ORGANISERS of this competition about who could make the most NOISE should be SUED by SK and his ENTOURAGE,not because he didn’t win,but because in a TIE ,BOTH should have lifted the trophy TOGETHER and in the absence of a CONTRACT regarding the PRIZE money in a TIED competition BOTH should have been AWARDED the prize money for coming FIRST since there was NOTHING in the contract saying the money would be SPLIT if there was a TIE.
It is as SIMPLE as that.