‘Slack parents breeding criminals’ - MP - Barbados Today

A Member of Parliament has blamed lax parenting for creating a ‘breeding ground’ of criminals,
At a town hall meeting on the alarming increase in murders in the constituency and the entire parish, St Phillip South MP Indar Weir slammed parents and guardians who deny their children’s involvement in crime.
As he attempted to make sense of the seven St Philip murders in 2019, the Parliamentarian said he was often confronted with parents and guardians who appear ignorant of their wards’ involvement in crime.
Weir told a modest crowd at the Ruby Church of the Nazarene on Sunday evening: “We come to church and pray and we listen to the pastor but then we can’t face up to the young ones that we are responsible for to say ‘listen, this is the order in this house’.
“But they would go to the same ‘block’ will be told, ‘the order is set.’ So they [criminals] know order. They know their type of order and they will tell you nobody can disrespect the order and they live by that. Hence the reason why a son or daughter would lie in cold blood because the order is disrespected.
“Your responsibility is to set the order in your home and it must not be disrespected. And if we can get that in every home across St. Philip and across Barbados, that would be the first step to end a lot of the gun violence.”
It was only after parents mastered their role, Weir said, that the efforts of schools and churches would be elevated. Furthermore, the MP condemned those who blame teachers alone for deviant behaviour as he briefly made a case for the continued use of corporal punishment in schools, a position at odds with Government policy. Under the Education Act, only principals and senior teachers are authorised to administer corporal punishment.
Weir said: “There’s some good in corporal punishment. I don’t think teachers should beat up children or take their frustrations out on children. But if the block can say the order is set, then we as society have to start and set the order too and we must equally demand the order cannot be disrespected.”
During the town hall meeting, Weir, the Minister of Agriculture, sought to ease the fears of his constituents and assured residents the police were doing all in their power to ensure public safety.
Weir said: “There is no need to fear…. As a member of the Cabinet, I am acutely aware of the respect we have to give the Royal Barbados Police Force and I am also acutely aware that we don’t discuss matters of national security in public.
“But I want to assure you that even if you don’t see a police van, it does not mean the police isn’t present, because they don’t always show up in a police van. So let us not bash. Let us have a conversation and discuss this matter.”
44 thoughts on “‘Slack parents breeding criminals’ – MP”
Simple The generation of vipers
My people are destroyed for a lack of knowledge. And what knowledge is this??? knowledge of self. As I have said many times before, this black people is in a progressive, regressive, continuous cycle of destruction. From the top of the head to the bottom of the feet, there is no soundness. We got street gangs and high up office gangs – same difference. The politicians are useless and clueless to what is really going on. Everything as we know it is backwards.
The big heads keep seeing one aspect of this now common, chronic societal disease and not the hole picture. Forget gun and knife crime for a moment – Are our women dressing like Ho*s, laden in tattoos, with another race hair on them heads to their asses normal?, TELL ME ANOTHER RACE OF WOMEN WHO DO THIS SORT THING. Brawling/common too. Our black teachers verbally abusing and demeaning our children in schools which should be a place of nurturing. Is all this normal?? Are our men wearing pants down their buttocks with no real hope normal? And the list runs on and on. If there is anyone who see no problem then u r part of the problem too. The issue of self must come into play, among many other societal aspects currently plaguing this people.
You people can keep looking for plaster, while the sore gets $tink.
What nonsense did I just read? Jonesy was suggesting that more children need to be born because there is an exonomic threat eventually to the functioning of the country. It is understood the economic constraints for a country when enough workers are not produced. However, a country should be in a position to support a nation of people. If it fails to do so, it will run the gamut of criminality being bred. People are having the children, but no means of feeding, clothing and sheltering them well because there are no jobs generated. Unfortunately, the children are killing each other off in the process. It’s a cycle, in any case, so it is safe to say that the parents are more than likely criminals as well!!
No this is a generation whether parent slack r not …are raised with smart phone lab top ..computer…etc..and we as parents are tooo glad to tho one in their hand f it means to get them away from us ….cause we’re tired granted …so they find attention on the street where it’s fully given….or kids dont no half the games we used to play stories that used to keep us going….the coucou stick …the belt ….bear man licks it aint only
This is what happens when we don’t send our children to Sunday School
This is just another example of politicians having no clue on how to solve this current spate of violence, and placing the blame on overburdened, under payed, mentally exhausted parent.
Our educational system was in shambles for decades and those the majority of those “slack” parents are a product of that educational system.
This minister should eb made to apologize to the Barbadian public for this insensitive remark
Bring back de cat9tail.point bkank…
Now this hay is the truth an rhe same kind a parents are going to be the first to bash him.
Do some of you who speak on this issue have children? Are any of you raising a child in this modern world? If you are, then speak, if not do not judge people begore you know the situation.
The world has always been modern. Each generation has had advances that the other didn’t have. Technology does not excuse some of what parents are raising as children. Morals and values has nothing to do with computers and smart phones. Just saying
@Nairb Nahguav – Spot on. An education system (church too) NOT catering to black people. Chinese, Japanese, Filipino, Indian, Caucus, all have their own education system to fit their people. Where is ours to fit our people. And all the bunts running things can see is to stop the common entrance.
Just another politician out of touch with reality, and don’t want to accept reality, we have a dysfunctional education system producing thousands of unqualified boys and girls every year in an elitist country where to get a basic job you now need 5 CSEC subjects including Maths and English, we have a polytechnic that can only accommodate a few and to get there you again need CSEC certificates. Our elitist society looks down on these thousands of individuals who will not find jobs and have no skills, Minister you know where these people are accepted , the block culture accepts these young people and nourishes them , not in a good way to the country’s detriment. Until our politicians D or B or whatever remove their heads from the sand and come to accept reality nothing is going to change.
This thing has gone way past parenting, please for our country’s sake come to grips with reality as if you don’t the murders, the shootings will continue because we the elitist Barbados don’t want to face reality
People never like truth
One has to add the high usage of illegal drugs to the equation as well! I believe with reports that children as young as primary school ages are using drugs only makes the problem worse!
Morals and Money this is wat is needed!!!!!!
This poor mentality that wunna going with got me lick. Wunna poor but every cruise ,wunna poor but the children got expensive school bag and shoe,but not a textbook inside. Wunna poor but wunna children got a 100.00 to carry to school at primary school. I know of one child at primary school like this . Wunna poor but everyday on IG with a different outfit. When the teacher got class level meeting for wunna children wunna dont go. Take several seats.
So true,some parents love their children to death, don’t speak to them and other people can’t speak to them either,children go home tell them wash you off in cuss
More than one thing is the cause of this increase in murderers and crime but parenting if for sure a major factor at hand and only those who shirk accountability will deny that. Parents need to be parents and stop trying to be their children’s friend. The adults need to teach the children by first setting the right examples.
You can instill all the positive characteristics in your children, but you cannot determine what type of adult they will grow up to be. It all boils down to whether/not your child has a “good mind”.
It has some beari g in the breakdown if family values. Which are usually reinforced by the church, community, and friends. There are so e hard discussions that need to be faced.
I don’t agree with that statement. I’m sure they are many persons in this country who did not had slack parents but are criminals in their own right.
What a child grows up to be is entirely to do with the parents..a loving two parent family that instills worth, human and life skills in a child will take that child to their maximum potential as a adult…
When some ppl going realise it’s only a sml percentage of idiots that doing BS…
Not all young ppl bad …not all parents bad …
Please use word SOME when you speaking…
The parents that know children wrong and go get big lawyers to represent them blame them …
But parents that go there doing best and children got heads up stop putting them in same bottom less basket…
As for teachers beating ppl children…how that going help a child that mind made up to do nonsense ..
All that going happen is child will get worst …
Shawn Sealy you are correct
Go tell white man that?
The truth must be told
Uh wonder why he didn’t lobby to get one of the Government sponsored camps in his constituency thereby helping single parent families of minors to have somewhere to send them and hopefully keep them safe during working hours.
Children from St.Martins harlington and penny hole have to journey to princess Margaret School in order to attend a camp.
Most of these kids from the areas mentioned are breeding grounds for trouble.
Soooooo Mr. Minister. What about your constituents???
Spot on Minister, but i am sure many will cuss yah … Yah forget to say though that there are also parents who openly condone the criminal activity of their children because they benefit financially from it too…
so true
Destruction of the poor is poverty and Destruction of the soul is vanity…I say no more
Wait until you get loads of immigrants bringing there way of life
It goes both ways….decent and respectful parents does have kids as criminals and some bashment parents does have well mannered kids….so it shouldn’t be one-side.
Bad policing are breeding political criminals.
The greatest menace for people of faith and tolerance is the circle of activity that imitates and counterfeits the realness of the spirit. Jah. Out of that spirit comes a call for us to understand that for our own good, for our own survival there are sacrifices to be made…..Along the road you must be true to your humanity
TRUE TRUE MR. MINISTER, LET THEM EAT UP THEIR FINE LINEN, TOOOO MURCH DELINQUENT PARENTS BOUT HAY
@Jennifer: you are so correct. I am happy however that the majority of women on the island wear natural hair….but many women are ashamed of who they are.
Most of these people ,who keeps shouting about parents and breeding in Barbados are fathers, to the same kids with the parents ,they are talking about………
Look around Barbados and see , the children farms, young women ,, 6,7,8, and 9 kids , but where and who are the fathers…….
*************************************
The major problem, finding and exposing the fathers, we need a paternity court and a (DNA) testing centre………The world over black men carries the same behaviour, just walking around , impregnating young women and getting away with putting that burden on the mother………….
I agree 100% with the minister. The violent behaviour, lack of respect and morals fall at the feet at the PARENTS and GUARDIANS, not the SCHOOL, TEACHERS or THE TYPE OF SCHOOL THE CHILD ATTENDS. The home environment conditions the child from birth. Lets put the blame where it’s due and stop passing it on. That is why I don’t agree with the Ministry of Education and the PM that there is violence in schools because of the school the child attends. There have been those that do academically well and those that didn’t from time immemorial, and the violence in the society now wasn’t like how it was in the past when our parents and grandparents were growing up.
@Sophia Cumberbatch – you said a mouthful. They poor but still will find money to jump in a band for kadooment but struggling to buy back to school supplies; they poor but still can go to the reggae and soca shows, cruises, e.t.c but can’t pay for school meals. Wunna poor but could still get your nails done and get hair do…Hello…real poor people CAN’T afford to do these things…look at the poor people in Africa and some Asian countries and see how they’re living. You poor but still have the most expensive cell phone or a cell phone for that matter. Wunna don’t prioritize! Wunna don’t check your children’s school bags and check their books to see their progress at school or if they are doing homework and wunna don’t attend the form level meetings at school. I know for a fact that there are children that come to school with brand name shoes and bags and don’t have a pen or books in their bags. They stuff the schoolbags out with throw cushions to make the bag look as if it has in books. Check your children’s bags!! And stop rewarding your children for non existent and mediocre performance at school! Discipline your children properly! Take away their devices and gadgets when they are rude, disrespectful and perform poor at school deliberately (I DO NOT mean the ones that have learning disabilities). Do you all realise that when children go to school and play the fool that they are wasting taxpayers money?? Parents, play your part!
The Black Man will never be totally FREE until he fully respect his Black Women.
Ref to Indar Caribbean granny wisdom -it takes a pot to call the kettle black