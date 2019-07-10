Accused to know fate Friday - Barbados Today

The sentencing phase in an assault case against a 55-year-old caretaker will continue on July 12.

That’s when Ronald Oneal Bascombe, of Bay Street, St Michael will reappear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court. The complainant is also expected to be in court on that day.

The facts of the charge of assaulting Tianna Watts on July 7 will also be outlined at that time before Magistrates Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant.