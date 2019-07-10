Accused to know fate Friday - Barbados Today

Accused to know fate Friday

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
July 10, 2019

The sentencing phase in an assault case against a 55-year-old caretaker will continue on July 12.

That’s when Ronald Oneal Bascombe, of Bay Street, St Michael will reappear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court. The complainant is also expected to be in court on that day.

The facts of the charge of assaulting Tianna Watts on July 7 will also be outlined at that time before Magistrates Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant.

3 thoughts on “Accused to know fate Friday

  1. Marva Lashley-ToddMarva Lashley-Todd

    What you gone and do now? Did you ask the lady for a dance and you assaulted her???

  2. Richard BraithwaiteRichard Braithwaite
  3. roger parish

    At 55 yrs old and you bout the place doing crap. a old a** man like you with big children i assume, shame on you all old A** nasty men, look for women in ya age group and settle down,,

