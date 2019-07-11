Bail for man accused of loitering on Bush Hill - Barbados Today

A security officer of Thorne’s Gap, Landsdown, St Michael ended up before the District “A” Magistrates’ Court this morning after being in the wrong place at the wrong time earlier this week.

Twenty-nine-year-old Mario Ifill, however, pleaded not guilty to loitering along Bush Hill Road, St Michael when he was unable to give a satisfactory account of himself.

Ifill was also charged that while on Bush Hill without lawful excuse, he failed to obey an order from a police officer to move and keep moving. The accused also pleaded not guilty to this charge.

He was granted bail in the sum of $1,000 and instructed to return to court on November 14.