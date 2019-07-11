Bail for man accused of loitering on Bush Hill - Barbados Today

A security officer of Thorne’s Gap, Landsdown, St Michael ended up before the District “A” Magistrates’ Court this morning after being in the wrong place at the wrong time earlier this week.
Twenty-nine-year-old Mario Ifill, however, pleaded not guilty to loitering along Bush Hill Road, St Michael when he was unable to give a satisfactory account of himself.
Ifill was also charged that while on Bush Hill without lawful excuse, he failed to obey an order from a police officer to move and keep moving. The accused also pleaded not guilty to this charge.
He was granted bail in the sum of $1,000 and instructed to return to court on November 14.
13 thoughts on “Bail for man accused of loitering on Bush Hill”
Slow news day huh?
So only his one was loitering ,that night in question….
Ain’t this a bunch a foolishness.
Really now!?
So what about all those people that does be loitering all around Central and White Park Rd at night? Nobody don’t see them? I asking for a friend who have tied-tongue and hand in a Cast.
Stuuuppeeeeesss…..This would have to a personal agenda…
Comical!
De man went window shopping. Stupse do!
Thats a foolish charge u cant loiter n bush hill sherwin tell me so
So Rock b carefull next time u gine races u getting charge sheet on it will mark loitering n bush hill follow me dont stop
Loitering???!!!??
He went looking for Ms Palmer’s robber BERT,who insisted he ain’t paying three fifty. The man has a security license, and will need to investigate for evidence.
What a stupid thing, lock up a man for being some place, the garrison is a place that ppl go and enjoy the scene ,, whether morning noon or night, was he charge for a criminal matter, so if you stand or sit some where other that you home is it considered a criminal act, why give this man a criminal record with out any fact or evidence of wrong doing, what happen to the innocent till proven guilty, is this some thing to hold a man for, LORD EVIL kill ppl and he out of jail with no charges , PPL go town every day with out any reason to be in town, cause you hear ppl say i gine town i bored,, why not arrest those, go on the blocks where criminal activities are planed and tell them move and keep moving, or charge them with loitering, the law in barbados is a silly and stupid thing,
Why NOT ARREST THOSE HALF NAKED WOMEN WHO ARE UP THERE EVERY NIGHT, Is bush hill only for the police men to go and get their meals at nights, and is closed to all other person,