Trial nears end - Barbados Today

Trial nears end

Article by
Bionca Manrow
Published on
July 11, 2019

The case against three young people, charged with the death of an 11-year-old Princess Margaret Secondary School boy, will end tomorrow.

When the hearing continued this morning in the No. 2 Supreme Court before Justice Randall Worrell, he agreed to hear the closing addresses from both sides tomorrow.

The three Christ Church accused – Shaquille Shamal Khalleel Bradshaw and Doniko Javier Alleyne, both of Balls Land and Maria Antoinette Goddard of Parish Land C, Balls Land – made unsworn statements today in which they denied any culpability in the death of Ian Elroy Gibson who collided with a car on Sunbury Road, St Philip on September 18, 2009.

He died two days later at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

In mid-June this year, Justice Worrell had adjourned the ongoing manslaughter case until July 2 after the prosecutor and defence made lengthy submissions in the absence of the nine-member jury.

