Two new kings - Barbados Today

History was made Sunday morning just after 3:45 a.m. when Yello International Bashment Soca Competition announced two monarchs, SK and King Bubba.

The announcement made by DJ Ras, dropped jaws. Not only was the former monarch Lil Rick no longer sitting on the throne but it was being shared by two newcomers to the competition.

SK’s Reverse tied with King Bubba FM’s She Always Bend Over at 308 points – a result that stunned the crowd. Patrons reacted with hushed whispers, cheers, and booing before they were quickly calmed down by the MC.

SK’s Reverse was a crowd favourite. His picong, biting yet respectful, was effortlessly delivered. The bashment soca newcomer who made it to the finals on his second try dominated the Pirates Cove stage. His presentation commanded attention and based on the reaction of the crowd, they were entirely in agreement.

Speaking to the media after the announcement, SK revealed he was “overjoyed” and in disbelief that he was the title winner of the International Bashment Soca Competition.

King Bubba’s performance also turned heads. The ‘rum king’ evoked laughter with his picong and his stage presentation which featured an aerial dancer; the lively performances from his dancers left patrons spellbound. When he took off his shirt, the venue erupted in cheers.

Although he took the title last year in the inaugural competition, Lil Rick placed second with 279 points, taking home $15, 000. He was closely followed by his son Unda Dawg who placed third with 275 points and received $5, 000.

This was the first time in Unda Dawg’s ten-year career that he made it to the finals. Speaking to the media after the presentation of prizes, he said that this year’s competition motivated him to work even harder.

“Things are turning around and paying off so I’m going to push on. I’m not giving up at all,” he commented.

Although it was smooth sailing for the four prize winners on the night, Vincentian Sita Di Lyrical Diva and newcomer Walkes from Barbados experienced technical errors on stage.

Last year, the Vincentian dancehall queen was a force to be reckoned with as she stomped on the males in the competition. However, her performance this year was shaky. It was evident that Sita was unnerved by the band’s mistakes, such as the late start of her music upon entrance and when she started her picong. She kept her game face on and executed her song Twirl but her delivery and power were not as forceful as in past performances.

Walkes’ arrival to the stage was delayed because he was waiting on his introductory video. Nevertheless, the newcomer to the bashment soca genre gave a powerful performance of I Waan Meet Meat that resulted in chanting from his fans in the crowd.

Nerves, it seems, got the best of newcomer Mara Rose and Mole. Mara Rose failed to greet the audience with her customary exuberant, lively energy. Her performance of Handle It was not her best showing for the season. Mole’s energy intensified in the latter half of his performance despite the rousing introduction.

Blaze Anthonio might not have been a familiar face to the Barbadian audience, but the Guyanese soca artiste kept them entertained with his delivery of De Faranah; the same could be said for the Lucian duo Mighty and Subance with the dennery soca hit Two Clap.

Other memorable performances came from Sugarhe who sang Press My Buttons, Jagwa with Bounce and Marzville’s OMG.

The beach segment of the night included performances from 2019 International Soca Monarch Mr Killa from Grenada and local acts Lady Essence, Riq-A and Regula Degulaaboss. (KK)