South coast hotels need improvements - Barbados Today

Barbados’ South coast hotels are in need of a serious upgrade.
That is the view of managing director of developers Blue Tourism Inc Phillip Tempro, who believes the island’s hotels on the south coast need to be on the same level of those on the west coast if they expect to continue to attract tourists.
While Blue Tourism Inc is responsible for the redevelopment of the Blue Horizon Hotel in Rockley, Christ Church, which is expected to be completed by 2021, it has also had a hand in west coast projects such as Port St Charles, Port Ferdinand and St Peter’s Bay Resort.
Tempro said with other islands opening major hotel chains, hotels on Barbados’ South coast had to be improved.
He also noted that Prime Minister Mia Mottley had set a goal of 5000 additional rooms in the next five years.
“One of the things that we lack in the season is we can’t get more business class seats.
“By increasing and bringing the standard of the south coast product up, we are going to be able to get more airlift, because not only are we going to get the business class, we are going to get the guys that want to be in Barbados and that is where these projects become critical,” Tempro said.
“So for us, our focus is not just building the west [coast], but let’s build some other product so that we can support both coasts…These projects and the regeneration of the south coast is what is going to make that happen.Tourism is our business. We don’t have another business.”
Meanwhile, architect and consultant of Elements Ltd, Douglas Luke, who is also involved in the Blue Horizons project, said
Barbados was competing for tourists with not only countries in the region but also with Florida, Miami. Mexico and Columbia.
He said while Grenada had recently opened “four or five big hotels”, Barbados was falling behind.
“Both St Lucia and Grenada have jumped in front of us…Barbados is under serious competition from other islands,” Luke said.
“From what I understand from all the experts in the hotel industry both locally and regionally, Barbados has very tired product.
“The south coast is at the epiphany of tired and this is all meant to start that process of upgrading the south coast and heralding it back to being one of the premier spots, not only in Barbados, but in the Caribbean,” he said.
2 thoughts on “South coast hotels need improvements”
It is very sad indeed to see that the Sandals hotel in Heywoods, St. Peter is at a standstill when hundreds of people could at this moment be working on that $400 million redevelopment. Not to forget the hundreds still who would find permanent employment when the hotel opens.
I am hoping that Sandals would not close down and mothball the existing two hotels they have running on the island.
This is the height of stupidity and we all will pay the price.
Does anybody remember Paradise beach Hotel and why that beautiful beach has no major hotel?
What is the situation with Four Seasons, why nothing happening – millions of taxpayer dollars went into “saving” that development.
A major hotel on Paradise Beach after the Cunard group sold it and left B’dos would have employed hundreds from the Black Rock area which has become a forgotten slum since the major highway hub from B’town to Holetown was by-passed by first Spring Garden, then the ABC highways. This would have provided jobs for many of the youth from the area and prevented a lot of the gang activity and violence which has developed in the vacuum.
Remember why Paradise Beach remained derelict, who went to court for an injunction to prevent a sale and played dog in the manger when he did not want it.
When Butch Stewart does not get 100% his way he takes up his bat and ball and goes home. I am very surprised he was given a second chance to cheat B’dos of valuable beachfront real estate and employment opportunities. He did not want B’dos until a major depression created circumstances which allowed him to hold us to ransom.
“I am hoping that Sandals would not close down and mothball the existing two hotels they have running on the island.” said above.
This is exactly what he does. It is blackmail to get his way.