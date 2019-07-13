Browne: ‘Not aware’ LIAT talks stalled - Barbados Today

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Antigua and Barbuda government says it is not aware that negotiations with Barbados regarding the sale of the shares of the cash-strapped regional airline, LIAT, owned by Bridgetown are in limbo.
Media reports in Barbados had suggested that the talks, which began a week ago, had broken down after only “a few hours”.
But in a WhatsApp message sent to the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), Prime Minister Gaston Browne said that he is “not aware that it has stalled”, adding, “not to my knowledge”.
Browne said that “a counter offer was made by Antigua” telling CMC he would not be disclosing the counter offer “at this time.
“I am not at liberty to discuss the details,” Browne said.
Barbados’s negotiating team is led by Attorney General Dale Marshall and includes the Minister for Tourism Kerrie Symmonds and Director of Finance and Economic Affairs Ian Carrington.
The Barbados media reports had indicated that Bridgetown was not impressed with St John’s initial proposals.
Antigua and Barbuda is seeking to become the largest shareholder government of the airline and is in negotiations with Barbados to acquire most of that country’s shareholding in the Antigua-based airline. The other shareholders are Dominica, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada.
Antigua and Barbuda currently holds 34 per cent of the shares and if it succeeds in convincing Bridgetown to part with its LIAT shares, would have 81 per cent of the airline that employs over 600 people and operates 491 flights weekly across 15 destinations.
St John’s said it would seek to acquire the LIAT shares owned by Barbados through a take-over of the liability of Barbados to the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).
5 thoughts on “Browne: ‘Not aware’ LIAT talks stalled”
You think people stupid, anytime you acquire ownership and you start to cut back no Antiguans jobs will be lost, but Barbadians will loose jobs,, Madam Prime Please don’t sell
Gaston Browne has finally realized that parties do not prematurely disclose the “details” of sensitive negotiations.
Last time he mouth-off on an Antiguan radio station about the proposed LIAT shares sale.
Hold tight, uncle Gaston. We will sell the shares but there are other things in the “pot” for you to consider. The final outcome must be a win-win for both Barbados and Antigua & Barbuda.
Gaston Browne has already told the Caribbean media, the reason he was the first to disclose that Barbados wanted to sell its shares in LIAT. He said clearly, that he believed in transparency, and that’s why he did it. So how should we interpret that here in Barbados, where we have heard calls for transparency also? If the shares are worth $10 dollars, Barbados will only get $2 dollars offer from Antigua. We are in no position to bargain tough.
Mia will have to beg Gaston for a win win outcome, since he as the Trump card.
all of a sudden PM Brown has a case of convenient amnesia, good for him, he is not aware of stalled talks. Previously he was all over the press discussing the details of the closed door negotiations and Barbados Today recently published a strange piece condemning the Mottley Administration for not being upfront with its people on these talks.
Why don’t Brown now tell his people why the talks are stalled, after all, he was the one who was saying that Antiguans need to known what the government is doing.
I am sure that if Barbados don’t pay it’s share, let’s say for a month, he will surely become aware.