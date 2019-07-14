Barbados Legion still marching on - Barbados Today

Despite losing numerous active members to death and old age, the Barbados Legion continues to grow in numbers, even in its 62nd year of existence.

On Sunday morning, former Barbados Defence Force, Barbados Home Guard, Barbados Regiment and West Indies Regiment members attended the Legion’s annual Church Service at the St Matthias Anglican Church.

Patron of the Barbados Legion, Governor General, Dame Sandra Mason, Barbados Defence Force Chief of Staff, Glyne Grannum and Chief Fire Officer, Errol Maynard attended the service.

Chairman of the Barbados Legion, Lieutenant Colonel, Vere Owen Springer noted while the majority of former servicemen are either “called to higher service or housebound”, its membership continues to grow as more officers look to the organisation for comradeship.

With assistance from the Barbados Poppy League and Government, Springer said the Barbados Legion would continue to serve the country’s war heroes.

“Currently some 23 veterans or wives of veterans receive a monthly allowance from the legion. We assist with spectacles, toiletries, medicals and minor repairs to their houses and we also ensure the areas around their houses are clean and tidy.

“We try to entertain and have frequent events for the legionnaires where there is comradeship and friendly face to chat with,” said the Lieutenant Colonel.

“There will always be a need for a body like the Barbados Legion to assist in bringing comfort to our fine men and women, who in their youth put country first to serve or to be ready to serve to bring peace to this troubled world.”

A detachment from the Legion honoured the Governor General after the service with a March Past immediately after the service. (KS)