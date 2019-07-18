Beach House bash a hit - Barbados Today

In the pouring rain and then in the midst of the heat of the blistering morning sun, patrons of the annual Beach House Breakfast Party partied from dawn till mid-morning.

The weather did not matter to the party animals who were eager to enjoy DJ music and live performances from some of the top acts for Crop Over at the Beach House, Holetown, St James on Saturday.

Feters danced and pranced, with hands in the air, singing along to the sweet sounds of soca music.

There was no shortage of food and drink to quench the thirst and satisfy the hunger of the party massive. Eggs, ham, bakes, breadfruit, saltfish and fruit were on the menu and the bar was solid with drinks flowing freely.

Just before 8 a.m. there was a serving of an entertainment package which included some of the top artistes for the season. On that menu were Marvay, Leadpipe & Saddis, Mikey, Mole, and Lil Rick.

Marvay was At Large for the Summer fete as he sang those two songs along with Survive, Know the Face, Antidote and his Pic-Of-De-Crop contender Push & Go Thru.

Leadpipe & Saddis, who are still feeling Ah Feeling, kept the party groovy with the 2019 hit song Sometime. Little work had to be done by them as those gathered closely in front of the stage sang the song word for word.

Blaze It Up, Mas, Thunder, Done Wid, Shackle Out, Move, Wuk It Good and Bashment Jungle formed part of their near 20 minute set.

It was clear that when strong man Mikey joined the Feting Family, he had the Energy. The Party Monarch swiftly found a Wukkin Friend… But no matter the past or present hits, Roll It, the 2013 song he sang with Blood as the Soca Kartel duo, still manages to throw any crowd into a frenzy.

The morning belonged to Mole who was the sole bashment soca and freestyle young artiste in the line-up but the mature crowd enjoyed every minute of it and were bawling for more as he left the stage.

Daddy was raunchy and explicit in his song Breathe. And when he asked, the crowd screamed that they preferred the “raw” version as opposed to the radio version. He sang Sweeter Than Sweet, Do It Fa Daddy, Boom Flick, Aye, Facebook Girls and Deh Wid Um.

The servings at the breakfast fete never seem complete without the Hypa Dawg. The Sweet Soca King sang Breakfast In Bed, Ben It, True Story, Mudda Sally, All Is Rum, Sugar Lump, Can’t Style Me, Balance Batty and his 2019 Soca Monarch contender Jam Down. But it was It Ain’t Me that had the party rocking.

The fete which was supposed to end at 10 a.m. gave patrons an extra hour of fun and frolic with DJ Soca Superman. (IMC)