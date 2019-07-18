Hetmyer looking to lift CPL trophy - Barbados Today

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer says Guyana Amazon Warriors are intent on compensating for last season’s finals disappointment, by lifting the Caribbean Premier League trophy this year.

Amazon Warriors reached their fourth final of the six-year tournament but lost to defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders, to extend their dismal record of having lost every final they have reached.

Hetmyer said Amazon Warriors were anxious to take that key final step and land their maiden CPL title.

“That’s the feeling … I’m waiting for when we actually get to that hurdle and just stepping over it,” the Chronicle quoted Hetmyer as saying.

“Last year was heartbreaking for us to get, for us to be working that hard to get to that final and then we just lost it in that last game.

“It’s just about going out this year to just do our best yet again in our group stage matches [and] then just take it one step further this year in the final.”

The dashing left-hander will be a major part of Guyana Amazon Warriors’ plans again this year, as they seek to challenge in the September 4 to October 12 campaign.

Last season, he was their leading batsman with 440 runs with a hundred and two half-centuries, a performance which helped put him on the radar for international leagues.

This year, he made his maiden appearance in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

“It (CPL) has taught me a lot actually. It’s brought me up to the world stage knowing different players from around the world and playing against some of the guys I’ve never played against before,” Hetmyer said.

“CPL helps because you basically play with some of the guys who are more established and are in and around the international stage. It always helps in different ways.

“It gives the younger guys a little bit of a chance to rub shoulders with some of the more experienced guys on the team and some of the more experienced guys, who have played world cricket, and from other countries as well.”

The 22-year-old Hetmyer said it was important he reproduced similar form in the upcoming season.

“I’ll be looking to outdo it (last season’s performance) but let’s see how it goes,” he said.

“At this point I’m really feeling good about my batting where that is concerned and my overall game as well, so I’m looking to take it one step at a time and just try as much as possible and as hard as possible to try and take Guyana one step further this year.”