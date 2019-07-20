Fisherman gets bail - Barbados Today

A St Michael man facing three charges in connection with a multi-million-dollar drug bust was granted $700, 000 bail with one surety to return to court on August 12.

Christopher Dave Johnson’s pre trial liberty however came with the conditions that he must report to Central Police Station every Monday and Wednesday before noon with valid identification.

The 36-year-old fisherman of Martindale’s Road who appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today must also apply through the court for permission to leave the jurisdiction and inform his surety whenever he is heading out to sea.

Johnson is charged along with two other men with possession, intent to supply and trafficking of about 300.0 kilogrammes of cannabis within Barbados’ territorial waters on May 17. The drugs had an estimated street value of $1,210, 400.

The accused, who is represented by attorney Kamisha Benjamin, had been on remand at HMP Dodds since May after his first appearance in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.