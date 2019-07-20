High-tech in the City - Barbados Today

As the use of data communications expands rapidly, a suite of advanced wireless technologies providing an option for Cloud storage and growing economic sectors such as tourism, has been launched in Barbados.

“Aruba has been adopted by global corporations to provide advanced security to flexibly store data on site or in the Cloud,” explained Gloria Saravia, who heads the regional office for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

Saravia told a seminar for Government and business executives hosted by Massy Technologies InfoCom that wireless technology has been found to improve customer experience, whether it’s commuters in the City of London, where Aruba has been deployed, the individual beautician at home growing her business or the cruise ship visitor to Barbados which Bridgetown businesses want to attract to their stores.

“We all want to be connected all the time,” explained Saravia.

During the presentation shared with Oscar Jimenez, the Aruba technology was demonstrated to show how it could be connected to the Cloud or connected solely to a customer’s network, providing advanced security, including authorised access and flexibility of operation.

Saravia said Aruba could be integrated with most vendors’ equipment which saved government and businesses the cost of changing controllers. “There is no need to rip and replace,” she added.

Massy Technologies InfoCom executives Brian Lashley and Jo Ann Haynes said Aruba could be deployed to provide cruise ship tourists with information on stores and services available in Bridgetown, their locations as well as how to get to various places of businesses. By providing a free wireless service and utilising the Aruba technology, Barbados would increase tourist spending on island, they added.

Lashley, Sales Manager with Massy Technologies InfoCom, said the company wants to start a dialogue where government could partner with the business sector to make this a reality. (HH)