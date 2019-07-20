Prisoner admits to two more charges - Barbados Today

A young man who is currently serving time at HMP Dodds was sentenced on two more offences today.

When Shaquille Ricarla Calderon, of Thorne’s Gap, Land End, St Michael appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant this afternoon he was sentenced to time served – that’s the four months and two days already spent on remand – for stealing US$200 belonging to Jean-Luc Beaulieu on December 10, 2018.

He was also sentenced to six months in prison to run concurrent to any other sentence he is currently serving, on the charge that he robbed Patricia Stroudley of a cellular phone and case totaling $1,068. 79 on December 8, 2018.

However, his legal troubles do not end there as the 24-year-old has several matters pending before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court including a December 20, 2018 charge that he had a firearm in his possession without a valid licence.

Calderon returns before Cuffy-Sargeant on August 15.