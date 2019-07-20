Sprayed out! - Barbados Today

Investigations into complainants that a 62-year-old man was consistently spraying gramoxone around his property which affected his neighbours, landed him before the law courts on two criminal charges.

When Basil DaCosta Cox, of Block 1 Princess Royal Avenue, Pine, St Michael appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant this past Wednesday he pleaded guilty to using insulting language to public health officer Trevor Taylor in the execution of his duties on April 12.

However, while he signaled intentions to apologise to the public health officer he denied assaulting him on the same day.

Today, accompanied by his attorney-at-law Aleshia Bourne, the accused had a change of heart.

“I apologise to Mr Taylor . . . I plead guilty to the assault,” Cox stated.

The public health officer accepted the apology but told the magistrate that he had ventured to the residence to investigate a complainant. Cox had also received a verbal warning to desist from the practice.

“But subsequent to that I received complaints . . . so I visited again,” Taylor said.

Taylor’s testimony mirrored that of a senior police officer who was in court on Wednesday. The officer revealed that Cox has been spraying the substance which was affecting his neighbour and her family who suffer from sinusitis and other respiratory problems.

The police, the officer disclosed, have gone to Cox on several occasions to warn him, but he continued.

When asked his reasons for the constant spraying Cox said it was for the grass around his house. However, the officer said the property was bare.

The affected naighbour was also in court and told the magistrate: “He sprays gramoxone three times a day, seven days a week and there is no grass for the past two years, strictly marl and rubble.

“No grass, no grass, no grass . . . three times a day gramoxone, 12 months a year . . . calculate it. Is he a farmer?” she questioned.

The magistrate then informed Cox that he must disposed of the substance in a safe manner and desist from using it as it could also be detrimental to his health.

Cox returns to court on July 26.