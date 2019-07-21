Three crowned at Scotiabank Junior Monarch - Barbados Today

Two kings and a queen were crowned Saturday night at the Soctiabank Junior Monarch held at the Wildey Gymnasium.

For the first time ever, 19 contestants in three different categories participated in three separate ding dong battles for one of the top spots.

At minutes to 1 a.m. Sunday, Quon was crowned king in the 15 to 18 category for the second straight year.

Quon received the highest score of 82 points for his dynamic performance of Smart. In the 11 to 14 category Queen Shontae amassed 90 points singing Stop De Violence while The Mighty Bit Bit scored a perfect 100 points with his De Style Of Old Calypso in the new 6 to 10 category.

Here are the other places in the three categories:

15 to 18 category:

Second: De Overcomer singing Last scored 72 points.

Third: Yahandje singing My Reality gained 68 points.

Fourth: Raanan singing Dust Dem Out and A@-lee-aah Join De Campaign with 62 points each.

11 to 14 category:

Second: Xavi singing Reduce, Reuse, Recycle scored 86 points.

Third: Mhizz Khibaba singing Her Story gained 68 points.

Fourth: Brown Star singing Broken Family got 62 points.

6 to 10 category:

Second: Dee Jay singing My Time scored 74 points.

Third: Riyah B singing Indiscipline gained 66 points.

Fourth: Le Andre singing Big Ambitions.

At the time, no points were announced for Le Andre. (IMC)