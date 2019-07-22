Charles Frederick demolishes the field - Barbados Today

Charles Frederick left the starting gates like a rocket to make all the running in the Right Excellent Bussa Handicap at the Garrison Savannah on Saturday.

Guided by apprentice N’Rico Prescod, Charles Federick who had gone winless in three starts since March 30, set fractions of 25.2 and 49.4 to stop the clock in 106.4 for the 1100 meter event on a good to firm track.

N’Rico Prescod became the second jockey after Delano Lopez to win with the Steven Bynoe- trained horse who now has five wins from 18 career starts.

Jericho hunted down the pacesetter but could not get past this time and had to settle for second again as he did in his first sprint race since a year layoff on June 8th.

Peruvian came from second last in the field with a flying finish kick to place third for a second straight race finishing behind his archrival once again. Charles Frederick had placed second in front of him last race day.

Jackmannannygap who was matching strides with Peruvian in second last position in the early stages came through on the inside lane finishing a neck back in fourth behind Peruvian.

Payasyougo finished fifth and 7 to 2 in the betting, Stealin was sixth in the eight-horse field with Hallie Rose and Sharjah bringing up the final two placings.

The forecast for The Right Excellent Bussa Handicap paid $11.00. The Trifecta paid $29.05 and Pick 4 $3.987.55

Apprentice riders stole the show on the six-race card with Prescod winning twice on the card first taking race three with Secret Mission winning the last race.

St Lucian apprentice Eric Daniel shared the days top honours also winning two races on the card.

Daniel, who is the leading apprentice in Barbados on 14 wins and four wins off the leading jockey for the year Rasheed Hughes, opened the day’s card with three-year-old imported Zagan who won the final race last race day defeating Charles Frederick.

He came back in race two to pilot the Robert Peirce-trained Sing Sing to victory. Apprentice Lester Edwards claiming five pounds took race three on Brighton Belle while Raheem Thorpe rode a nice race to get home by a head on Scarface in race five.