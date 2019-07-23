Business connection - Barbados Today

A group of high school and university students from the United States (US) got the opportunity to spend time learning about the operations of various local businesses.

The Barbados-based Caribbean Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Livelihoods (COESL) and Atlantic Impact from Detroit, US, are partnering on a global school-to-work transition leadership programme.

Under the programme, university and high school students from Detroit visit Barbados to learn about the culture, heritage and business realities.

Speaking to members of the media this morning at the Sir Keith Hunte Hall, Cave Hill Campus, just before the visiting students left the Hall to spend the day shadowing COESL supported or recommended business, the Centre’s Managing Director Dr Marcia Brandon said the programme which kicked off on July 16, is now in its fourth year.

Dr Brandon said the programme would soon be expanded to other Caribbean territories and focused on helping students to understand how to work in businesses, or how to start their own businesses.

“Three of these entrepreneurs can tell you that their experiences have been tremendous over the years. Each year they are able to meet a new set of students from Detroit who will bring their own share of lessons that they have learnt over the years, and they can mesh them with what they have learnt here and take it back, but also leave something with the entrepreneurs themselves, because they are able to spark their creativity,” Dr Brandon said.

Atlantic Impact’s Executive Director Anise Hayes said the programme is a good opportunity for the US to learn about Barbados’ culture.

“We think this is a really invaluable experience for our students because we really want to have cross-cultural activities for them. By being able to go out and meet with the local entrepreneur and have them understand their business and experience their business, is just a really wonderful experience for our students.”

Today, six entrepreneurs in the areas of farming, graphics, waste management, wine and herbal tea manufacturing, and a non-governmental organisation, took students to their businesses for the day. (AH)