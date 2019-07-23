Four months for trespasser - Barbados Today

Breaking into the Organisation of America States (OAS) building triggered not only the alarm but a suspended sentence imposed on a 39-year-old man back March.

Now Steve Gordon Miller, of no fixed place of abode, will have a place to call home for the next four months for entering the building as a trespasser with intent to commit theft between July 18 and 19.

The suspended sentence, which was imposed back in March for a similar offence carried a three-month prison term and will run concurrently.

Station Sergeant Cameron Gibbons said an administrative technician secured the building. The alarm was subsequently activated and the technician went to disarm it only to realise that a window in the men’s bathroom opened and a table placed on the outside leaning against the wall.

The matter was reported to police and Miller was investigated as a suspect, later detained and charged.

“I went in and an alarm went off but I didn’t take anything. I am sorry that I broke the window. I have an 11-year-old . . . she was hungry. . . I asking for leniency,” Miller said.

However, Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant pointed out that he had been before another magistrates’ court just over three months ago and was given the suspended sentence, which had now been triggered, and he would serve the time at Dodds.

“Please give me bail, I didn’t waste time,” Miller said as he pleaded for leniency.