Mother sleeping better - Barbados Today

Help is on the way for a mother of three whose landlord is threatening to throw her into the streets for owing rent.

Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs Cynthia Forde told Barbados TODAY that relevant government agencies have been mobilised to find a shelter for 41-year-old St Lucia-born Germaine Felix and her children who have until Friday to move from their King Street, The City, rental property.

“We must deal with it in a humanitarian way and I am trying. I have made the effort and I am just awaiting a phone call to be able to do it. Efforts were made through the government agencies to be able to assist her in having a place of comfort not only for herself but also for her children.

“Therefore, plans are on the way to assist her, despite her status or whatever it is people were talking about. This Government says transparency, integrity, equity, and all aspects of good living for all Barbadians and those living among us, is a must,” Forde said.

Last Thursday night, Felix, who has been living in Barbados for over 30 years, told Barbados TODAY that in addition to finding it difficult to feed and clothe her three children, aged 17, nine and eight, she was asked to leave the house because she owed Landlord Francina Springer several months’ rent.

In tears, a frustrated Felix admitted that she worked for just over BDS$100 per week as a cleaner and that was simply not enough to meet the needs of her family.

She said though she knew the landlord was not wrong for wanting her out the house, she requested more time to allow her to find some place to go. However, Felix said she had nowhere to go.

When contacted today, Felix said she was overjoyed that Minister Forde has stepped in to offer her the much needed assistance.

The mother also reported that since Barbados TODAY highlighted her plight last Friday, it appeared as though she had awakened from the nightmare she had been living over the past few weeks.

“I thank God for Miss Forde. She called me and tell me don’t worry that everything will work out and that she will try to get help for me. She told me everything would be okay. She told me what to do and I went and do it the same day.

Felix also explained that on Sunday she received a visit from a concerned citizen who pledged to offer her family assistance.

“I feel like my prayers have been answered. I feel great to see at least somebody hear my cry, somebody concerned about my children. I thank the Lord because without the Lord nothing could be worked out.

“I thankful for the people who read the story and even though they cannot help they still ask somebody who could help to help. The gentleman who came to me told me to don’t worry that everything is going to be all right. I am just grateful and I sleeping better now too. Even the children, especially the big boy, feeling a little happier now,” Felix said.