New code embraced - Barbados Today

A new code of conduct for public service vehicle (PSV) owners, operators and conductors has received the thumbs up from at least one body which represents those workers.

However, while president of the Alliance Owners of Public Transport (AOPT) Roy Raphael has thrown his full support behind the code of conduct issued by the Transport Authority, he has also sent a stern warning to commuters using the private transport.

Raphel said PSV operators were continually having to deal with unruly passengers who threatened them and refused to pay the required fare.

He said while the code of conduct guided PSV operators, those disorderly passengers would also feel the full weight of the law.

The code of conduct comes into effect in the next nine days on July 31, 2019.

“The Transport Authority has set out some codes on how PSVs should conduct themselves while using the terminal. It was copied to us and in its present form we believe it is workable.

“We want to make an appeal to the operators out there to read the code of conduct very carefully and comply. And we also want to give a stern warning to passengers out there who continue in any way to harass, threaten or refuse to pay the fare to our PSV operators that they will feel the full weight of the law,” Raphael cautioned.

“There are still a couple people who are getting onboard the vehicles and refusing to pay the conductors and in the same vein, conductors must be properly attired and must have their IDs displayed so passengers can see that they are authorized by the licensing authority. We want to encourage the operators out there to wear their uniforms and we want the passengers to pay the fare and not threaten our operators.”

In the eight-page code of conduct which was posted on its website over the weekend, the Transport Authority said it was intended to encourage best practices among PSV owners and operators.

“The Code of Conduct is intended to provide the guidelines which will facilitate the effective running of the transport system for which the Transport Authority is responsible. This code is also intended to provide permit holders, drivers and conductors with information on how they are expected to conduct themselves while operating routed public service vehicles, in the interest of the public,” it read.

Those found to have breached the code of conduct will have their respective matters referred to the authority’s Disciplinary Sub-Committee.

There are three scales which carry varying penalties.

A level one offence will be penalised with a warning letter; a level two offence will carry a suspension, while a level three offence will result in permit revocation.