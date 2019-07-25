Drugs make her ‘go’ - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Drugs make her ‘go’

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
July 25, 2019

When a 34-year-old woman has bowel movement problems she uses cannabis to ease the process.

Ruth Rachel Barnard, of Godding Road, Station Hill, St Michael gave the explanation to Magistrate Douglas Frederick after pleading guilty to having the illegal substance in her possession earlier today. It was found when police executed a search warrant at her residence.

“Sir I use the cannabis to ease my bowels when I bound. I smoke it and it [makes] me go. I used to use it before and I noticed if I use it with nuff Fanta it does [make] me go,” Barnard who admitted that she did community service on a previous charge explained.

She has been placed on a six-month bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.  If she breaches the order it will cost her $750, which is a forthwith fine, or she will have to spend a month at HMP Dodds.

Her legal troubles are not over as she has been ordered to return to the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on November 20 on the charge of unlawfully and maliciously wounding Allison Carmichael on March 2.

Barnard was granted $1,500 bail after she pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

‘Mother was fighting to protect children’
July 25, 2019
#BTEditorial - Love thy neighbour
July 27, 2019
‘Lucian lewdness won’t happen’ here
July 27, 2019
Nurse's pain
July 27, 2019
Tragic loss
July 26, 2019
‘Top honour’
July 26, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs