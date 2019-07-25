Drugs make her ‘go’ - Barbados Today

When a 34-year-old woman has bowel movement problems she uses cannabis to ease the process.

Ruth Rachel Barnard, of Godding Road, Station Hill, St Michael gave the explanation to Magistrate Douglas Frederick after pleading guilty to having the illegal substance in her possession earlier today. It was found when police executed a search warrant at her residence.

“Sir I use the cannabis to ease my bowels when I bound. I smoke it and it [makes] me go. I used to use it before and I noticed if I use it with nuff Fanta it does [make] me go,” Barnard who admitted that she did community service on a previous charge explained.

She has been placed on a six-month bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. If she breaches the order it will cost her $750, which is a forthwith fine, or she will have to spend a month at HMP Dodds.

Her legal troubles are not over as she has been ordered to return to the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on November 20 on the charge of unlawfully and maliciously wounding Allison Carmichael on March 2.

Barnard was granted $1,500 bail after she pleaded not guilty to the charge.