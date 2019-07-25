More than bashment - Barbados Today

Shane Stiffy Atkinson showed Barbados that he is not solely a Bashment Soca artiste as he is one of the competitors vying for a spot in the Pic-O-De-Crop finals scheduled for August 2, 2019.

Speaking to Bajan Vibes, Stiffy said he decided to enter the competition this year because with one song, there is less pressure than having to sing and prepare two songs. “Everyone tells me my music has a social commentary aspect to it and I would do well with it. Obviously, with the likes of RPB, The Mighty Gabby, the veterans in the business – when I meet these guys backstage and rub shoulders with them, they always advise me to try. This year was a more fitting year for me to do it and because it was one song, I was able to put all of my energies into it,” he said.

His song Leh We Pray is a way for him to showcase his versatility as an artiste. “When I did my research on social commentary, the songs were too generic as they [talk] about the same topics all the time. I wanted to mesh a strong positive message with the social commentary but still not [have it] too dated for the audience I am coming to sing with. Coming from my background of Bashment, you have to show a different light in the direction I was going. The country needs praying for,” he said.

Stiffy who was judged at the First Citizens De Big Show Tent told Bajan Vibes that he will be returning to the competition next year. (LG)