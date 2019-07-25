Paint, powder, party - Barbados Today

We Ting has proven to be “a good vibe” for the hundreds of feters who participate in the bi-annual j’ouvert fete.

Themed We Ting: Sugaland, the event took a detour from the customary Bushy Park track and switched it up by going to the streets, a change that was not welcomed by all but nevertheless, enjoyed immensely by some.

The water ban did not stop the party, as We Ting organisers replaced the valuable resource with foam. The new addition was welcomed as patrons doused themselves with paint and powder and there was plenty to go around. By the end of the fete, not a single person could be found unsullied by the revelry.

With their bus stop signs at hand that marked Sugah Lump, Eat Muh Suga and Sweet Hickle, patrons got jamming to the blaring sounds of soca and dancehall with no care in the world. The hottest Crop Over tracks from the likes of Lil Rick, Mole, Walkes and more kept them enlivened, with a special roadside performance by Mole himself.

The event was not only attended by the locals but visitors from North America, the United Kingdom and the Caribbean came out to show their support.

Rhea Corbin-Harte of We Ting told Bajan Vibes that the event was “quite successful” as they recorded more numbers than during their Independence jump held during November. This was due to the influx of persons on the island for the Crop Over Festival.

“We like to switch things up between the road and enclosed venues to add an element of mystery so we are likely to continue to do this. We shall take all comments from our patrons on their entire experience from road to breakfast and as per usual, continue to passionately improve our product,” Corbin-Harte said. (KK)