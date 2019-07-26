‘Struggling’ ex-inmate back to court in Nov - Barbados Today

Winston Adolphus Agard, who was released from prison back in June after languishing on remand at Her Majesty’s Prison for close to a decade, will make his next appearance in the No. 2 Supreme Court on November 15.

Agard who told Justice Randall Worrell that he now lives at Passage Road, St Michael appeared in court today where a presentencing report was expected to be presented.

However, the probation officer informed the court that the report had not been compiled as Agard, who was charged for and pleaded guilty to a March 2009 theft, was no longer living at the address given to the court.

She said the former prisoner also visited the office earlier this month and was given a date to return but he did not on that specific day. Instead he visited the Probation Department only this week. As such the officer requested time to make the necessary investigations and compile the report.

Queen’s Counsel Andrew Pilgrim who was holding for attorney-at-law Angella Mitchell-Gittens informed the court that the recently released man was struggling financially and his movements were a bit curtailed.

It is expected that the report will be delivered on the next court sitting in preparation for Justice Worrell to deliver a formal sentence.