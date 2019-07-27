Traffic changes for Sunday's Soca Monarch - Barbados Today

The public is advised that as a result of the annual Crop Over Festival the following traffic management changes will be implemented for the annual Soca Monarch Event to be held at the National Botanical Gardens, Waterford, St Michael on Sunday, between 8 am and 10 pm. During this period the following road traffic rules shall be observed:-

Codrington Road from its junction with Stadium Road to its junction with Bush Hall Road and Waterford Road shall be closed to all vehicular traffic except those vehicles used by members of the Festival Committee.

Stadium Road from its junction with Codrington Road to its junction with Bush Hall Main Road in the parish of Saint Michael, shall be one-way going in the direction of Codrington.

Waterford Road from its junction with Station Hill Road and Waterford Bottom Road to its junction with Bush Hall Road and Stadium Road in the parish of Saint Michael, shall be one-way going in the direction of Bush Hall.

Traffic travelling along Bush Hall Main Road going in the direction of Waterford will turn left onto the Stadium Road.

Traffic travelling from Spooners Hill and Green Hill onto Codrington Road will only be allowed to turn left onto the National Botanical Gardens.

No person shall park or allow a vehicle to remain on any of the following roads except for the purpose of picking up or setting down passengers:

(a) Codrington Road

(b) Bush Hall Main Road

(c) Waterford Road

(d) Station Hill Road

(e) Waterford Bottom Road

(f) Stadium Road

(g) Green Hill Road

(h) Spooners Hill Road

(d) Bow Road

(e) Butler’s Avenue

No person shall park or allow a vehicle to remain stationary along the emergency route and alternate route except for the purpose of picking up or setting down passengers.

All drivers and riders of vehicles, pedestrians and riders or leaders of animals using any of the roads specified in the paragraphs 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 or any of the routes specified in paragraph 8 shall exercise caution and shall comply with any order given by a member of the Royal Barbados Police Force in uniform.

Any person who contravenes these rules or fails to comply with any order given by a member of the Royal Barbados Police Force in uniform is guilty of an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $500 or to imprisonment for a term of three months.

These rules do not apply to vehicles used by the Royal Barbados Police Force, the Barbados Defence Force, and the Barbados Fire Service, or any emergency vehicle.

The Royal Barbados Police Force encourages the travelling Public to comply with the directions given by Police officers on duty who will be regulating traffic. The RBPS wishes you a safe and enjoyable Crop Over.