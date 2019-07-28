How they will be judged at Soca Monarch - Barbados Today

How they will be judged at Soca Monarch

Barbados Today
July 28, 2019

The MQI/98.1 The One Soca Monarch is underway at the National Botanical Gardens, Waterford, St Michael.

The crowd is starting to build at the new venue.

The 16 contestants will be judged based on the following:

  • Performance – 30 points
  • Melody – 25 points
  • Arrangement – 15 points
  • Lyrics – 15 points
  • Presentation – 10 points
  • Crowd Response – 5 points

The judges are Chief Judge: Ryan Boyce, Deputy Judge Winston Farrell, Bakari Murray, Michelle Hinkson-Cox, Dr Stefan Walcott, Steve Sobers, Anderson Birch, Adzil Stuart, Scott Headley and Gaynelle Marshall.

The contestants in order of appearance are: Marxville, Lil Rick, Betty B, TC, Jamal Slocombe, Santuary, Just D, Adrian Clarke, Faith, Leadpipe, Damian Marvay , Natahlee, Skung Yung, Shaquill, Mikey and Bo Bo.

The competition will be followed by an after party billed Ready Fu De Road featuring King Bubba, SK, Mole, Walkes, Peter Ram, Edwin & Gryneer, Fadda Fox and Magikal.

(IMC)

