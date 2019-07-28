Submit designs for Freedom of Barbados Award - Barbados Today

Submit designs for Freedom of Barbados Award

July 28, 2019

Barbadians are invited to submit designs for the Freedom of Barbados Award, which will be the highest national honour after the National Hero Award.

It will be conferred on Barbadians who have distinguished themselves by outstanding service to the nation, or for extraordinary and outstanding achievement and merit in service to Barbados or humanity at large.

An honorary Freedom of Barbados Award may be made to a person, not a citizen of Barbados, who has made an outstanding contribution to Barbados, or to a Head of State or Government.

The design should be 90 mm (3.5”) for rounded medals and 110 mm (4.3”) for rectangular medals, and finalized as jpeg or pdf formats.  RGB colour modes may be used, and digital files should be produced with a minimum resolution of 300 dpi.

Persons should submit their designs electronically to cabinet.secretary@barbados.gov.bb by Friday, August 23, 2019.

