Fight to the finish at Pic-o'-De-Crop Finals - Barbados Today

The action is on at the Courtesy Garage Pic-o’-De-Crop Finals at Kensington Oval.
Eighteen competitors are doing battle to see who will walk away with a Red Nissan X Trail or $100 000.
The seats on the grounds are all taken. Some kaiso lovers have opted to stand and take in the action.
The 3Ws stand is almost full on all levels. The crowd has enjoyed all the offerings so far as six contestants sang their hearts out; another 12 to go.
What is up for grabs:
Winner: $100 000 or vehicle
Second: $40 000
Third: $20 000
Fourth: $15 000
Fifth to Tenth: $5 000 each
Eleventh to Eighteenth: $3 000 each
Here is how they will be judged:
Lyrics: 30 points
Rendition: 30 points
Melody: 25 points
Arrangement: 10 points
Presentation 5 points
Who are the judges:
Chief Judge: Leslie Lett
Deputy Chief Judge: Clyde Cadogan
Sgt Michael Cummins
Liesl Gaye Gajadhar
Sach Moore
Hugh Griffith
Sonia Williams
John Burnett
(IMC)