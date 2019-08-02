Fight to the finish at Pic-o'-De-Crop Finals - Barbados Today

The action is on at the Courtesy Garage Pic-o’-De-Crop Finals at Kensington Oval.

Eighteen competitors are doing battle to see who will walk away with a Red Nissan X Trail or $100 000.

The seats on the grounds are all taken. Some kaiso lovers have opted to stand and take in the action.

The 3Ws stand is almost full on all levels. The crowd has enjoyed all the offerings so far as six contestants sang their hearts out; another 12 to go.

What is up for grabs:

Winner: $100 000 or vehicle

Second: $40 000

Third: $20 000

Fourth: $15 000

Fifth to Tenth: $5 000 each

Eleventh to Eighteenth: $3 000 each

Here is how they will be judged:

Lyrics: 30 points

Rendition: 30 points

Melody: 25 points

Arrangement: 10 points

Presentation 5 points

Who are the judges:

Chief Judge: Leslie Lett

Deputy Chief Judge: Clyde Cadogan

Sgt Michael Cummins

Liesl Gaye Gajadhar

Sach Moore

Hugh Griffith

Sonia Williams

John Burnett

(IMC)