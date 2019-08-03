UPDATE: Two, including UK visitor, die in separate drowning incidents - Barbados Today

Two people, including a visitor from the UK, have died following separate drowning incidents at Brownes Beach and Crane Beach on Saturday, police say.
One victim, an elderly man, was seen floating in the water at Brownes Beach, St Michael around 2:30 p.m.
Police said the man was pulled from the water after he was seen floating by a member of the public. He was transported to the QEH where he was pronounced dead.
The second incident occurred at Crane Beach in St Philip shortly before 4 p.m.
Police say a 64-year-old visitor from the UK, staying at a guest house at Fitts Village, St James, got into difficulties while swimming.
The victim was brought to shore by a lifeguard who was on duty and received medical treatment but passed away.
7 thoughts on “UPDATE: Two, including UK visitor, die in separate drowning incidents”
Both incidents are unfortunate … however… there is lesson to be learn here … you do know the minute nor the hour you are going to shed your earthly Tabernacle …so it is best to get you house in order with the Creator while you can …
Sad
E Jerome Davis
Thank God they changed that pic
My condolences
People drowning too often. They need to avoid these beaches
My Deepest Sympathy To The Family’s, But I Always Remember My Mother Saying The Sea Don’t Have A Back Door.