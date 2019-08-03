UPDATE: Two, including UK visitor, die in separate drowning incidents - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

UPDATE: Two, including UK visitor, die in separate drowning incidents

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 3, 2019
Two people, including a visitor from the UK, have died following separate drowning incidents at Brownes Beach and Crane Beach on Saturday, police say.
One victim, an elderly man, was seen floating in the water at Brownes Beach, St Michael around 2:30 p.m.
Police said the man was pulled from the water after he was seen floating by a member of the public. He was transported to the QEH where he was pronounced dead.
The second incident occurred at Crane Beach in St Philip shortly before 4 p.m.
Police say a 64-year-old visitor from the UK, staying at a guest house at Fitts Village, St James, got into difficulties while swimming.
The victim was brought to shore by a lifeguard who was on duty and received medical treatment but passed away.
Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

7 thoughts on “UPDATE: Two, including UK visitor, die in separate drowning incidents

  1. Mark FentyMark Fenty

    Both incidents are unfortunate … however… there is lesson to be learn here … you do know the minute nor the hour you are going to shed your earthly Tabernacle …so it is best to get you house in order with the Creator while you can …

      -   Reply
  2. Elizabeth JordanElizabeth Jordan

    Sad

      -   Reply
  3. Laverne ClarkeLaverne Clarke

    E Jerome Davis

      -   Reply
  4. Janine LuciaJanine Lucia

    Thank God they changed that pic

      -   Reply
  5. Patranell CallenderPatranell Callender

    My condolences

      -   Reply
  6. Dell BrownDell Brown

    People drowning too often. They need to avoid these beaches

      -   Reply
  7. Jeffrey BourneJeffrey Bourne

    My Deepest Sympathy To The Family’s, But I Always Remember My Mother Saying The Sea Don’t Have A Back Door.

      -   Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Lil Rick to be “peacemaker”
August 3, 2019
Ram on fire
August 3, 2019
Man stabbed to death at Cheapside Terminal
August 3, 2019
Police hunt for suspect in Dayrells Road shooting
August 1, 2019
Fast food outlet relocating
August 3, 2019
Rainy weekend ahead, Met Office issues weather alert
August 2, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs