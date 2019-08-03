UPDATE: Two, including UK visitor, die in separate drowning incidents - Barbados Today

Two people, including a visitor from the UK, have died following separate drowning incidents at Brownes Beach and Crane Beach on Saturday, police say.

One victim, an elderly man, was seen floating in the water at Brownes Beach, St Michael around 2:30 p.m.

Police said the man was pulled from the water after he was seen floating by a member of the public. He was transported to the QEH where he was pronounced dead.

The second incident occurred at Crane Beach in St Philip shortly before 4 p.m.

Police say a 64-year-old visitor from the UK, staying at a guest house at Fitts Village, St James, got into difficulties while swimming.

The victim was brought to shore by a lifeguard who was on duty and received medical treatment but passed away.