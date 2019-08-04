UPDATE: Man stabbed to death at Cheapside Terminal - Barbados Today

The man who was stabbed to death at the Cheapside Terminal on Saturday, has been identified as 26-year-old Darian Greaves of Union Hall, St Philip.

Police say they were called to the Cheapside Terminal shortly before noon on Saturday to investigate reports of a stabbing.

Greaves was reportedly involved in an altercation when the stabbing occurred.

He was transported to the QEH where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say there is no evidence to suggest that this incident was in any way related to the Crop Over activities.

The death is being treated as a separate and isolated incident, police say.