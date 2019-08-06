St Lucy man to know his fate for threatening policeman - Barbados Today

St Lucy man to know his fate for threatening policeman

August 6, 2019

A 37-year-old man who admitted threatening a police officer is on remand awaiting his fate.

Damian Antonio Brome, of Hannays Village, St Lucy pleaded guilty before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant to using the threatening words, “I ain’t forget you boy. I gine see you liming in Speightown and I gine juck my knife in your throat and kill you. I gine blow off your f****** head with my gun,” towards police constable Kirvin Roach on August 3 which caused the officer to believe that immediate, unlawful violence would be used against him.

Brome however said he was not guilty of assaulting and resisting the police constable on the same day as he executed his duties.

The facts of the threat will be detailed when Brome reappears before Cuffy-Sargeant on September 3.

