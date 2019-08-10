A very ‘fruitful’ visit - Barbados Today

The recently concluded visit of President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya to Barbados is being described as “fruitful”.

During the three-day visit, Kenyatta held discussions with Prime Ministers Mia Mottley and Allan Chastenet, Ministers representing Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Vincent & the Grenadines, and Suriname, and CARICOM Secretary General Irwin LaRocque.

Following those discussions, it was announced that efforts will be made to stage a CARICOM/AFRICAN UNION Heads of Government Summit over the next 12 months.

The following were also announced:

CARICOM and the AU will shortly sign a Memorandum of Understanding establishing a framework for engagement and cooperation.

Barbados and Suriname will partner in establishing an Embassy in Ghana.

Barbados and St Lucia will partner in establishing an Embassy in Kenya — and an invitation has been sent out to all other CARICOM countries to join in the venture.

The University of the West Indies will be undertaking student and faculty exchanges and joint education initiatives with the University of Nairobi and Kenyatta University.

A high level Kenyan delegation will be returning to Barbados in September to conclude a number of Agreements, inclusive of a Multilateral Air Services Agreement, a Double Taxation Agreement, and Revenue and Digital Currency agreements

The Barbados and Kenya Chambers of Commerce and Industry will commence engagement and collaboration with each other

There is a commitment to resist any dividing of the African Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Group of Nations, as well as a commitment to use the grouping to undertake much closer South/South relations.

CARICOM and Kenya have started work on an MOU for engagement and cooperation.

The African and Caribbean governments have committed to establishing direct air travel links between Africa and the Caribbean.