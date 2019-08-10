A very ‘fruitful’ visit - Barbados Today

A very ‘fruitful’ visit

Barbados Today
August 10, 2019

The recently concluded visit of President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya to Barbados is being described as “fruitful”.

During the three-day visit, Kenyatta held discussions with Prime Ministers Mia Mottley and Allan Chastenet, Ministers representing Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Vincent & the Grenadines, and Suriname, and CARICOM Secretary General Irwin LaRocque.

Following those discussions, it was announced that efforts will be made to stage a CARICOM/AFRICAN UNION Heads of Government Summit over the next 12 months.

The following were also announced:

  • CARICOM and the AU will shortly sign a Memorandum of Understanding establishing a framework for engagement and cooperation.

 

  • Barbados and Suriname will partner in establishing an Embassy in Ghana.

 

  • Barbados and St Lucia will partner in establishing an Embassy in Kenya — and an invitation has been sent out to all other CARICOM countries to join in the venture.

 

  • The University of the West Indies will be undertaking student and faculty exchanges and joint education initiatives with the University of Nairobi and Kenyatta University.

 

  • A high level Kenyan delegation will be returning to Barbados in September to conclude a number of Agreements, inclusive of a Multilateral Air Services Agreement, a Double Taxation Agreement, and Revenue and Digital Currency agreements

 

  • The Barbados and Kenya Chambers of Commerce and Industry will commence engagement and collaboration with each other

 

  • There is a commitment to resist any dividing of the African Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Group of Nations, as well as a commitment to use the grouping to undertake much closer South/South relations.

 

  • CARICOM and Kenya have started work on an MOU for engagement and cooperation.

 

  • The African and Caribbean governments have committed to establishing direct air travel links between Africa and the Caribbean.

 

  • The time has come for Africa and the Caribbean to re-connect and unite and engage with each other as members of a family in every positive and constructive way.

 

    If it’s such a fruitful visit, then we’ll be seeing a drastic reduction in the cabinet. Guess he would’ve taught you how to run a small island such as ours with about 10 ministers, as he runs a huge country compared to ours with way less ministers than you do.

