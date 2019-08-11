Barbadian among five athletes elected to represent Americas Olympic Movement - Barbados Today

A Barbadian is among five athletes elected to represent the Americas Olympic Movement.

Amber Joseph is joined by Isabel Swan from Brazil; Melissa Humana-Paredes of Canada; Paola Longoria from Mexico; and Tony Azevedo for the United States.

According to Panam Sports, the greatest athletes of the Americas competing at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games elected the five new members of the Athlete Commission during the 18th edition of the Games held in the Peruvian capital.

More votes were cast than at any previous Pan Am Games in history, with a total of 1,838 athletes choosing their top-five choices out of the 13 candidates who were nominated by their respective National Olympic Committees.

These new members join Carlos Santiago (Puerto Rico – Judo), Adriana Escobar (El Salvador – Rowing) and Aliann Pompey (Guyana – Athletics) on the Panam Sports Athlete Commission who will continue to serve until the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games. The newly elected members will serve eight-year terms.

“On behalf of the Panam Sports Athlete Commission, we are very excited to welcome these five new members to our team of powerful voices who represent the incredible athletes of the Americas. Elected by their peers, these new representatives will bring a fresh outlook and renewed energy to our mission. I am honored to have served as the President of this Commission along with so many outstanding colleagues and friends. We have taken so many strides to strengthen the voice of athletes throughout the Americas, and I know that this next group of leaders will continue to fight for more rights and representation for all athletes,” said Alexandra Orlando, President of the Panam Sports Athlete Commission.

The Panam Sports Athlete Commission will host its first meeting with all eight members in the coming weeks where the new President of the Commission will be chosen by and amongst the group.