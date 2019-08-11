Local group leads protest against U.S. stance towards Venezuela - Barbados Today

The Friends of Venezuela Solidarity Committee in Barbados has joined forces with the World Solidarity Movement to demonstrate against the stance of the United States toward Venezuela.

They met on Saturday at the Embassy of Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Christ Church, chanting, “No, no President Trump!”

Chargé d’affaires Alvaro Sanchez Cordero said that he believed in the awareness would help to bring progression.

“I think awareness and education is important in spreading our positive message of how they are hurting us,” Cordero said.

“The idea is that in turn, with more education, there will be an impact on governments worldwide. So that they [the U.S] can retract what they are doing.”

Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have been signing petitions demanding the abolition of the U.S. sanctions.

“We want them to support us and to reject what president Trump is doing. Our GDP has fallen almost 70 per cent,” Cordero said.

“We also have to take into consideration that the U.S is directly attacking out currency and causing hyper and major inflation. The United States is holding over US$5 billion which is needed for medical equipment and food. The money has been frozen. Those sanctions are hurting us very badly and is extremely detrimental toward us.”

David Denny, General Secretary of Friends of Venezuela Solidarity Committee (Barbados) said the Trump administration is against the help Venezuela is getting from other nations.

“The Venezuelan people are ready and prepared to defend their nation. I want to say that our call should be for peace in our nation. Our call should be for our Venezuelan people to determine their own direction,” he said. (MR)