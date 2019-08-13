Deacons man on firearm charge - Barbados Today

Unemployed man Kemar Devere Sharan Rudder is currently on remand on gun and ammunition charges.

The 29-year-old of Block 2F Farm Road, Deacons, St Michael who appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court over the weekend, will make his next appearance on September 6.

It is alleged that Rudder had a firearm and 19 rounds of ammunition in his possession on August 7 without the valid licences to do so.

The accused was not required to plead to the indictable charges but said he was not guilty of assaulting Tia Thorpe on the same date occasioning her actual bodily harm.