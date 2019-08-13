Isolation Cavaliers win BCA Shield title - Barbados Today

Captain Jermaine Bullen took five wickets for 18 runs to guide Walkers Sand Quarry Isolation Cavaliers to a crushing victory by 119 runs over JCB Boscobelle in the Final of the BCA Shield 40-over Championship at the picturesque North Stars Ground, Crab Hill, St. Lucy yesterday afternoon.

Set 173 for victory, Boscobelle were bowled out for 53 in 16.3 overs as Bullen, the Man-of-the Match ripped through the middle order with his medium-pace. Boscobelle’s woes started in the second over of the innings which was bowled by medium pacer Jamel Morris when opening batsman Sherwin Joseph was run out off the fifth ball of the second over out by Micah Thornhill after a misunderstanding with his fellow opener Ronaldo Farley.

The score was six for one and spectators were stunned into disbelief as four wickets fell without a run being scored. The next ball was edged by Farley into the gloves of wicketkeeper and former national 100 and 200 meters sprinter Levi Cadogan who gleefully took the catch.

Keron Boyce was trapped lbw by Bullen for nought, and Tony Edwards was adjudged lbw to Morris for a duck. Mark Phillips faced five balls before he decided that the best form of defence was to attack. He swung lustily at the sixth ball he received from Bullen and was caught at mid-wicket by Kemar Small without scoring.

At the fall of Phillips’ wicket some Isolation Cavaliers supporters were suggesting that Boscobelle would be bowled out before they reached double figures. But Jamal Boyce (5) and Fabian Babb (3) took the score to 13, before Bullen uprooted Boyce’s stumps and took a catch to dismiss Babb off his own bowling.

Boscobelle managed to score 53 runs due to the efforts of Kemar Johnson, the lone batsman to reach double figures in the innings. Batting at number nine, he smashed 24 from 14 balls with three fours and two sixes.

Bullen had the outstanding figures of eight overs, two maidens, five wickets for 18 runs. He was supported by Morris who bowled eight overs, one maiden and dismissed three batsmen while conceding 29 runs.

Earlier, Isolation Cavaliers were bowled out for 172 in 38.1 overs, after winning the toss and electing to bat. They recovered after struggling at 67 for five wickets in the sixteenth over. The middle-order was stabilised due to big hitting from Jahbari Doughlin who made 38 from 41 balls. He struck two fours and two sixes. Thornhill with 20, Bullen with 19 and Kemar Small with 19 also contributed to the revival in the middle-order, while Cadogan (15) and Jamel Morris (21) scored vital runs at the top of the order when the batmen were struggling.

Fast bowlers Damian Edwards and Keno Jordan took three wickets for 28 and 37 runs respectively, while off -spinner Jamal Boyce kept the batsmen quiet with eight overs, one maiden, two wickets for a mere 19 runs. Left -arm spinner Kemar Johnson chipped in with two wickets for 49. The game ended at 3.35 p.m.

Summarised scores: Isolation Cavaliers 172 (J. Doughlin 38,

J. Morris 21, M. Thornhill 20,

J. Bullen 19, K. Small 19, K. Green 11;

D. Edwards 3/28, K. Jordan 3/37,

J. Boyce 2/19) Boscobelle 53

(K. Johnson 24; J. Bullen 5/18,

S Morris 3/29)