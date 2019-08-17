Five illegal firearms, 55 rounds of ammunition seized in joint operation - Barbados Today

Five illegal firearms and 55 rounds of ammunition were among items seized during a recent police operation.

Officers from the Anti-gun and Gangs Unit, Tactical Response Unit (TRU), Suppressing Criminal Activity Threatening Society Unit (SCATS), Police Canine Unit as well as other uniformed police officers, conducted an operation last Thursday.

The operation was carried out at Lodge Road, Christ Church in the area known as The Bogota Block, which targeted an unauthorized fete being held in that area.

As a result of this operation, five illegal firearms, 55 rounds of ammunition and one 114 grammes of cannabis with a street value of $570 was seized.

No one was arrested.