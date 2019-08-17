Five illegal firearms, 55 rounds of ammunition seized in joint operation - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Five illegal firearms, 55 rounds of ammunition seized in joint operation

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 17, 2019

Five illegal firearms and 55 rounds of ammunition were among items seized during a recent police operation.

Officers from the Anti-gun and Gangs Unit, Tactical Response Unit (TRU), Suppressing Criminal Activity Threatening Society Unit (SCATS), Police Canine Unit as well as other uniformed police officers, conducted an operation last Thursday.

The operation was carried out at Lodge Road, Christ Church in the area known as The Bogota Block, which targeted an unauthorized fete being held in that area.

As a result of this operation, five illegal firearms, 55 rounds of ammunition and one 114 grammes of cannabis with a street value of $570 was seized.

No one was arrested.

 

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Williams remanded
August 16, 2019
Fracas ends up in court
August 17, 2019
‘Off-course'
August 17, 2019
#BTEditorial - Lessons from the life of Gordon
August 16, 2019
Rock Hall squatters ‘to be relocated’ - PM
August 16, 2019
‘No signs of violence’
August 16, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs