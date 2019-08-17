Praise Academy pleased with historic CAPE results - Barbados Today

Praise Academy, a registered charity, entered 14 students for CAPE exams in 2019.

Seven completed the Performing Arts Dance option, six the Cinematic Arts option and one sat Entrepreneurial Studies. All 14 students passed; 10 were awarded Grade 2’s and two achieved Grade 3’s.

Of the 14, the highest marks were achieved by two 14-year olds, Dominic Small in Cinematic Arts and Jianna Fagon in Dance. While Jianna completed CXC Theatre Arts in 2017 at age 12, Dominic had not even attempted any CXC exam before.

This was the first time that any student in Barbados had ever been registered for the CAPE Cinematic Arts exam.

Praise Academy commenced tutoring students for CXC Theatre Arts exams in 2012 and entered its first for CAPE Performing Arts in 2018. Over the eight-year period, every student, male or female, has passed their respective exams. None have failed.

The average age of student sitting CAPE in the Caribbean is 17 years old and that for CXC is 16.

The Principal of Praise Academy’s newly launched Caribbean School of the Arts says, “To God be all the glory for the great things He has done.”

Marcia Weekes shared that she felt led by the Lord to start Praise Academy of Dance in 2004, to commence making “edutainment” movies through Step By Step Production in 2008 and to prepare students for CXC exams in 2011 and CAPE in 2017.

Over the years, Praise Academy has become known nationally for a high quality of productions, and Step By Step internationally for its award winning films. The success in CXC and CAPE exams is another step in the vision to positively impact the minds and lives of young persons, and thereby the culture in Barbados, the Caribbean and beyond.