St Michael South children get backpacks - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

St Michael South children get backpacks

Article by
George Alleyne
Published on
August 17, 2019

Member of Parliament for St Michael South, Kirk Humphrey, this morning continued an annual practice of handing out to children of the constituency, who sat the 11-plus examinations, school backpacks full of supplies that they will need during their first term in secondary school.

Humphrey and his team of volunteers have been passing on these secondary school starter kits to St Michael South children some years before he was elected to office in 2018.

Hosted at the Bonnett’s Resource Centre, the year’s handing over ceremony featured a pep talk by motivational speaker, Jamila Hollingsworth.

Sixty backpacks were available, and organisers said they will deliver to children who were unable to be at the Centre owing to the inclement weather.

A bonus included in the backpacks was a replica of the South African noise-making instrument, Vuvuzela, which Humphrey encouraged, and joined, the children in blowing, creating a celebration crescendo at the centre.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Williams remanded
August 16, 2019
Fracas ends up in court
August 17, 2019
‘Off-course'
August 17, 2019
#BTEditorial - Lessons from the life of Gordon
August 16, 2019
Rock Hall squatters ‘to be relocated’ - PM
August 16, 2019
‘No signs of violence’
August 16, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs