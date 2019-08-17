St Michael South children get backpacks - Barbados Today

Member of Parliament for St Michael South, Kirk Humphrey, this morning continued an annual practice of handing out to children of the constituency, who sat the 11-plus examinations, school backpacks full of supplies that they will need during their first term in secondary school.

Humphrey and his team of volunteers have been passing on these secondary school starter kits to St Michael South children some years before he was elected to office in 2018.

Hosted at the Bonnett’s Resource Centre, the year’s handing over ceremony featured a pep talk by motivational speaker, Jamila Hollingsworth.

Sixty backpacks were available, and organisers said they will deliver to children who were unable to be at the Centre owing to the inclement weather.

A bonus included in the backpacks was a replica of the South African noise-making instrument, Vuvuzela, which Humphrey encouraged, and joined, the children in blowing, creating a celebration crescendo at the centre.