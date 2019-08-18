Barbados’ team off to Worldskills Kazan 2019 - Barbados Today

Barbados’ six-member team to the WorldSkills Kazan 2019 competition departed for Kazan, Russia on Friday, August 16.

The six young people, Terrique Ward (Car Painting), Shae White (Cooking), Peabo Sampson (Fashion Technology), Kristina Patrick (Graphic Design Technology), Zaria Archer (Hairdressing) and Danny Mayers (Restaurant Service), will be joined by Official Delegate, Henderson Eastmond; Team Leader, Sarah Gilkes-Daniel; and Official Observer, Dr Wayne Charles-Soverall.

Technical Delegate, Dario Walcott and Technical Delegate Assistant, Rosline Cumberbatch, left on Wednesday, August 14, while the Skill Experts, who will serve as coaches and judges at WorldSkills Kazan, left on Thursday, August 15. The Experts are Negas Alleyne-Browne (Car Painting), Peter Edey (Cooking), Joy Prime (Fashion Technology), Shelly Mayers (Graphic Design Technology), Arlette Knight-Olton (Hairdressing) and Roderick Prescod (Restaurant Service).

The four-day 45th biennial WorldSkills Competition commences on Thursday, August 22 with an opening ceremony scheduled to start at 12 p.m. Barbados time.

The competition takes place from Friday, August 23 to Monday, August 26, with the closing ceremony taking place on Tuesday, August 27. The opening ceremony will be live-streamed at https://www.youtube.com/user/WorldSkillsTV.

The WorldSkills competition, which is a unique, live technical and vocational skills contest, is hosted by WorldSkills International, which is the global hub for skills excellence and development.